Guide Sensmart infrared thermal cameras help global environmental protection

WUHAN, China, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The long-standing issue of pollution from industrial and agricultural wastewater has consistently been a difficult and burdensome aspect of the environmental governance system. The regulatory difficulty lies in the fact that it is impossible to observe whether there is discharge behavior at the drainage outlet with the naked eye, or whether some companies choose to discharge wastewater at night to evade the scrutiny of regulatory authorities.

The existence of infrared thermal cameras can perfectly solve this problem. By using the built-in infrared detector, the invisible infrared radiation in the wastewater is converted into a visible thermal image, reflecting the temperature distribution on the surface of the discharged wastewater. Even at night, infrared thermal cameras can detect such violations.

Guide Sensmart recently launched the Hammer Series Intellignet Thermal Camera that can monitor the discharge of industrial wastewater, urban sewage, rural sewage, and aquaculture wastewater anytime and anywhere. The online infrared thermography can remotely and unmannedly monitor the discharge situation 24 hours a day and achieve automatic early warning.

From September 13th to 16th, the Indonesian Power and Energy Exhibition will be held at the Jakarta International Expo Center. Guide Sensmart sincerely invites exhibitors to visit their booth A2-2331 for communication.

About Guide Sensmart 
Guide Sensmart is a manufacturer of systematic infrared thermal imaging products, with a marketing service network covering 70 countries and regions worldwide. For more information, please visit https://www.guideir.com/.

