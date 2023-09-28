Guide Sensmart TD631 LRF Handheld Thermal Imaging Monocular New Product Launch

News provided by

Guide Sensmart

28 Sep, 2023, 03:47 ET

WUHAN, China, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guide Sensmart has released a new product called the TD631 LRF Handheld Thermal Imaging Monocular, just in time for the upcoming hunting season. This entry-level thermal imaging monocular offers advanced features at an affordable price. With improved image algorithms, it provides clearer and more detailed imaging. Additionally, it includes a built-in 600-meter laser rangefinder, making it perfect for outdoor night vision activities.

TD631 LRF Handheld Thermal Imaging Monocular
International Hunting and Shooting Days 2023
International Hunting and Shooting Days 2023

The TD631 LRF comes with a self-designed vanadium oxide infrared detector that is highly sensitive. It is paired with a high-resolution AMOLED display of 640*400, ensuring clear and detailed thermal images for a pleasant viewing experience. The device is lightweight, has minimal buttons, boots up in just 2 seconds, and has an impressive battery life of 10 hours. It also has an IP66 protection level and can connect to the app for firmware upgrades, making it user-friendly and worry-free to use.

This new handheld thermal imaging monocular has multiple uses, including hunting, law enforcement, search and rescue, animal care, outdoor exploration, and recreational observation. It offers a more reliable user experience and makes outdoor adventures easier and more convenient.

The Internationale Jagd- und Schützentage 2023 will take place in Schloss Griinau, Neuburg a. d. Donau bei Ingolstadt, Germany from October 13th to 15th. JSA Night-Lux will showcase the Guide Sensmart TD631 LRF and other products and solutions. Guide Sensmart warmly invites exhibitors to visit their booth and try out the new products.

About Guide Sensmart 
Guide Sensmart is a manufacturer of systematic infrared thermal imaging products, with a marketing service network covering 70 countries and regions worldwide. For more information, please visit https://www.guideir.com/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2234110/TD631_LRF_Handheld_Thermal_Imaging_Monocular.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2234111/Internationale_Jagd__und_Sch_tzentage_2023.jpg

SOURCE Guide Sensmart

