Guide Sensmart to Showcase Groundbreaking Apex Vision Technology at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Guide Sensmart, a pioneering innovator in consumer-grade thermal imaging, is set to make waves at Las Vegas, CES 2026. This year, Guide Sensmart will unveil its latest technology, ApexVision, a revolutionary thermal imaging technology platform that promises to redefine industry standards and reshape market expectations, alongside its core product lines focused on temperature measurement, outdoor hunting, security monitoring. As a company rooted in advanced thermal imaging solutions, Guide Sensmart is poised to captivate global audiences and reshape industry standards.

Pioneering Technology for a Clearer Tomorrow

At the heart of Guide Sensmart's presentation is the ApexVision technology, an advanced thermal imaging system designed to enhance safety and efficiency across various sectors, including state-of-the-art infrared detector, high-performance platform and AI-powered algorithm. With multiple upgrades in both software and hardware, ApexVision brings detail enhancement, contrast improvement, target highlighting. It is also at the leading level among thermal imaging products in the market. This innovative solution leverages state-of-the-art infrared cores, developed with over two decades of expertise, to deliver unmatched clarity and precision in thermal imaging. The Apex Vision technology exemplifies Guide Sensmart's commitment to pushing the boundaries of what thermal imaging can achieve, making it an essential tool for professionals in industrial manufacturing, power industry, outdoor hunting, security, and beyond.

"At GuideSensmart, we believe that technology should empower users to make informed decisions quickly and effectively," said Hank Huang, CEO of Guide Sensmart. "With Apex Vision, we are not only enhancing the capabilities of thermal imaging but also setting new benchmarks for reliability and user experience."

Temperature Measurement & Outdoor Hunting

Guide Sensmart's product lines showcase the versatility of its thermal imaging technology. The outdoor optics are designed for night hunting, wild adventure, search and rescue, ideal for hunters, nature observers, outdoor enthusiasts. The products on display this time include thermal monoculars TD Gen3, TE and TJ series, thermal binocular TN 2,0 Muo series. Meanwhile, the thermal cameras offer precision and professional measurement tools for industries that demand accurate temperature readings, such as electric power, industrial manufacturing, security monitoring, scientific research. The products on display this time include intelligent thermal camera Hammer series, flagship thermal camera PT series, tool-like thermal camera E series.

The company's focus on user experience is reflected in its ergonomic designs and robust features, ensuring that products not only meet but exceed the expectations of end-users. By integrating advanced software with cutting-edge hardware, Guide Sensmart is committed to delivering solutions that cater to the evolving needs of a diverse client base.

Expanding Global Reach

As part of its strategic vision, Guide Sensmart is actively expanding its presence in international markets. With a dedicated service system that spans over 70 countries, the company's after-sales centers in Germany and North America further enhance service delivery to customers across Europe and beyond. The unveiling of ApexVision at CES 2026 marks a significant step in reinforcing Guide Sensmart's commitment to global outreach and industry leadership.

Join Us at CES 2026

Guide Sensmart invites technology journalists, industry analysts, and investors to visit its booth #21740 at Central Hall, LVCC, where the team will provide live demonstrations of ApexVision and its product lines. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with experts, explore innovative applications, and gain insights into the future of infrared thermal imaging technology.

"CES is a premier platform for innovation, and we are thrilled to showcase our latest advancements," added Hank Huang. "We look forward to connecting with industry leaders and demonstrating how ApexVision can transform the way we perceive and interact with our world."

For more information about GuideSensmart and its participation in CES 2026, please visit https://www.guideir.com.

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Guide Sensmart