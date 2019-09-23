Guidefitter Hires John Geiger to Lead the Guidefitter Journal

John Geiger, an outdoor industry veteran, will join the team as editor of the Journal, the premier industry voice for guides and outfitters. He will oversee all editorial content, as well as contribute content for guidefitter.com, in order to meet the growing demand for information about guiding, outfitting and the Guidefitter brand.

"I'm excited to have John lead this team," said Guidefitter President, CEO and Founder Bryan Koontz. "He has an extensive network and strong reputation in the industry among manufacturers and outfitters through his work with Outdoor Sportsman Group and outdoor-related travels around the world."

Journal readers can look forward to new features and departments that reflect his experiences as well as the needs of outfitters and guides, said Koontz.

Prior to joining Guidefitter, Geiger was the editor-in-chief of Game & Fish magazines and previous to that, editor of Fishing The Florida Keys magazine. He's passionate about hunting, fishing and making sure all know that outdoor enthusiasts are the biggest supporters of conservation. Originally from the Jersey Shore, he is now based in north Georgia where he lives with his wife and four sons.

"It's an exciting time at The Guidefitter Journal," said Geiger. "The Journal reflects the everyday challenges and successes of hard-working guides and outfitters. It's the go-to source for peer advice on running a rewarding business in this space, and it's also a celebration of the outdoor lifestyle. I'll be working to elevate Journal content to ensure the publication remains the preeminent voice and knowledge-base for outfitters, guides and the manufacturers whom they partner with."

Koontz, an internet marketing executive, software industry veteran and avid lifelong sportsman, founded Guidefitter in 2011 to bring comprehensive outfitter search to consumers seeking guided hunting trips. The company has since expanded its offerings to include unique marketing and client-management tools designed specifically for outdoor guides and outfitters. Guidefitter now operates the largest verified opt-in network of outdoor industry professionals in the world, including pro hunting and fishing guides, military, law enforcement, outdoor government employees, wildlife conservation pros, industry employees, outdoor educators, first responders and more.

The next issue of Guidefitter Journal will be available Oct. 7. To receive the Journal, guides and outfitters can visit guidefitter.com/insiders and join the growing number of industry influencers.

About Guidefitter

Guidefitter is the industry network for professional outdoor guides and outfitters, the trusted destination for consumers seeking and sharing guided hunts and fishing adventures, and the enterprise influencer marketing and sales channel for outdoor brands. Guidefitter members and the information they share through web and mobile apps, represent the pulse of the guided hunting and fishing industry. For more information about Guidefitter, visit Guidefitter.com .

Media Contact:

Erik Jacobs

erik.jacobs@guidefitter.com

SOURCE Guidefitter

Related Links

https://www.guidefitter.com

