Guidefitter Releases the Fall Issue of The Guidefitter Journal

The latest issue of The Journal boasts authors such as Kevin Wilson of Alberta Hunting Adventures, who gives sage advice on avoiding client conflicts. Capt. Brian Kozminski pens The Front Door column and writes about standing out on social media. Veteran guide Lenny Miller shares insight with readers about how to book clients a year in advance in the Back Office column.

"The Fall Guidefitter Journal is the place to find excellent resources for outfitters who are running a business and guides who are doing their best to help clients create incredible experiences and lifetime memories," said Bryan Koontz, Publisher and Guidefitter CEO. "The Journal is a great complement to our online network and the only trade publication of its kind, created specifically for professional hunting and fishing guides and outfitters."

The Guidefitter Journal has received high marks from the industry and readers. In surveys, The Journal consistently scores 4.5 of 5 stars in reader satisfaction.

This issue of The Guidefitter Journal was also one of the first publications to reveal Weatherby's newest hunting cartridge: the 6.5mm WBY RPM. It's the latest factory 6.5 on the market and is designed to send a 127-grain bullet at 3,225 fps.

"This hot rod will be welcomed by anyone who wants the fastest velocities in a 6.5mm hunting bullet," wrote editor John Geiger. "Standing next to the 6.5 Creedmoor, the RPM looks like a giant."

Rounding out the issue are several features by accomplished outdoor writers, such as Brad Fenson, Gary Lewis, Josh Dahlke and Jace Bauserman. Archery expert Bauserman wrote an article about how to attract more bowhunters and revenue to an outfitting business.

The next issue of The Guidefitter Journal will be available Dec. 13. To receive The Journal, pro guides and outfitters can visit guidefitter.com/insiders and join the growing number of industry influencers. For information on advertising to this highly sought-after group, contact us at journal@guidefitter.com.

About Guidefitter

Guidefitter is the industry network for professional outdoor guides and outfitters, the trusted destination for consumers seeking and sharing guided hunts and fishing adventures, and the enterprise influencer marketing and sales channel for outdoor brands. Guidefitter members, and the information they share through web and mobile apps, represent the pulse of the guided hunting and fishing industry. For more information about Guidefitter, visit guidefitter.com.

Media Contact: Erik Jacobs

erik.jacobs@guidefitter.com

SOURCE Guidefitter

