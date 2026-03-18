GuideGeek Launches AI Travel Genius for New Brunswick Trip-Planners

SAN FRANCISCO, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GuideGeek, the AI travel technology from Matador Network, has partnered with ExploreNB to launch Explora, an artificial intelligence–powered travel chatbot designed to help visitors plan trips to New Brunswick with ease and confidence.

Piloted in early 2025 and now rolled out more broadly, Explora provides instant, conversational answers to travel and tourism questions about the province. Powered by GuideGeek's award-winning AI platform, this tool has generated thousands of online conversations with prospective visitors.

Explora, the new AI travel genius from ExploreNB and GuideGeek designed to help visitors plan trips to New Brunswick with ease and confidence.

Explora delivers personalized travel tips and itinerary ideas, connecting travellers to local businesses, beaches, hiking trails, cultural sites and seasonal experiences across New Brunswick. Its real-time responses are generated by AI trained on New Brunswick's destination data, combined with more than 1,000 travel information integrations from GuideGeek.

"AI is exceptionally well suited to helping travellers discover and navigate hidden gems, and New Brunswick is full of them," says Ross Borden, CEO of Matador Network. "From the highest tides in the world to the warmest saltwater beaches north of Virginia and rich First Nations and Acadian heritage, Explora helps travellers build trips that reflect their interests and preferences."

Explora is available directly on TourismNewBrunswick.ca via the chat icon in the bottom-right corner of the website. Users can ask for anything from a coastal road-trip itinerary to recommendations for family cycling routes, kayaking adventures or dog-friendly activities.

"New Brunswick offers an incredible range of experiences, and new digital tools like Explora give visitors an intuitive, personalized way to learn more about the province," says Isabelle Thériault, Minister of Tourism, Heritage and Culture. "The conversations it enables also give us valuable insight into traveller interests, helping us highlight key experiences across the province and strengthen our tourism sector."

By adopting GuideGeek's technology, Explore NB joins a growing group of Canadian destination marketing organizations using custom AI tools to support trip planning, including Destination Toronto, Travel Manitoba, Discover Halifax, Tourism Jasper and Tourism Richmond. International destinations using GuideGeek include New Zealand, Greece and New York City.

About Matador Network

Matador Network is the world's No. 1 media brand for modern adventurers and the creator of GuideGeek, the award-winning AI travel genius. With more than 15 million followers across social media, Matador became a leading travel brand through its production of feature articles, city guides, creator-first content and original streaming shows. Matador's videos generate over 140M monthly views and its content distribution deals with major airlines, airports, gas stations and ride sharing companies reach travelers throughout their journey. The GuideGeek AI platform has over 1M consumer users and powers custom conversational AI for dozens of travel brands and destinations. matadornetwork.com | guidegeek.com

Contact:

Jason Simms

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SOURCE Matador Network