Guidehouse Adds 3 Industry Experts to Health Segment

WASHINGTON, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting and managed services to public sector and commercial clients, has added three industry experts to its Health segment, all of them focused on advancing technology-enabled transformation, growth, and innovation initiatives at healthcare organizations across the commercial and public sectors.

New leaders Eric Kammer and John McLean have been named partners at Guidehouse, and industry veteran Steve Valentine has joined as a national advisor to the company. Each professional will support the Health team in helping clients achieve market-leading advancements, digital transformation, and long-term financial viability.

"At a time of immense industry volatility, these seasoned professionals bring extensive knowledge of what healthcare organizations need in both the short-term and the long-term," said Richard F. Bajner, Guidehouse partner and Payer/Provider practice leader. "They are already delivering significant value in offering their unique cross-sector perspectives to guide clients in choosing the right path for their markets, organizations, and the communities they serve."

With 12 KLAS #1 rankings, Guidehouse recently received a Best in KLAS award for Strategy, Growth, & Consolidation Consulting for the third year in a row. Kammer, McLean, and Valentine complement the award-winning expertise on Guidehouse's Health team in their work with public and private hospitals, health systems, payers, state agencies, and other healthcare organizations on strategic growth and improvement initiatives.

Eric Kammer, Partner, Chicago

With more than two decades in the healthcare industry, Kammer is focused on bringing Guidehouse's portfolio of healthcare solutions to senior leaders, helping them shape clear strategic and operational priorities to guide decisions. This includes bolstering digitally enabled operations and financial models that best position organizations to lead through market disruption. Kammer's expertise spans enterprise governance, transformation, and growth, operating model design, and human capital and workforce of the future initiatives. He has worked with executives and management teams from hundreds of hospitals and health systems, payers, and medical technology companies to develop material advancements and strategies for sustainable change.

John McLean, Partner, Atlanta

An industrial engineer with a background in enterprisewide healthcare transformation, McLean brings 20 years of experience in helping executive leaders design and implement new operating models to create sustainable performance. Supporting Guidehouse's operational effectiveness solutions, he is focused on the development of evolved workforce strategies that leverage technology and analytics to predict demand, align resources, and alleviate burnout. This includes working with C-suite leaders to modernize recruitment and retention initiatives and navigate non-acute demand into appropriate care settings to improve efficiencies.

Steve Valentine, National Advisor, Los Angeles

As industry consolidation continues to impact local markets, Valentine will leverage his more than 45 years of experience building a solid path for healthcare organizations to advance their business goals. Known for his successful career serving the West Coast market, he adds proven expertise in strategic planning, business transactions, mergers, hospital-physician arrangements, and financial analysis to Guidehouse's strategy and innovation solutions. A nationally recognized thought leader and industry advisor, Valentine has authored numerous publications and frequently speaks on the issues, trends, and outlook of the healthcare industry.

Guidehouse's Health segment integrates consulting and outsourcing expertise in both public sector and regulated commercial markets to solve healthcare's most complex challenges. Recognized as the third-largest healthcare management consulting firm by Modern Healthcare in 2021, the Guidehouse team is composed of provider, payer, pharma/life sciences, and public sector experts, including public health administrators, clinicians, scientists, and other professionals with decades of experience. Visit the Guidehouse Center for Health Insights for the latest healthcare industry insights and solutions.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has more than 12,000 professionals in over 50 locations globally. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company, led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit www.guidehouse.com.

