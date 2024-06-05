Guidehouse Adds 3 Leaders to Financial Services Segment

Daniel Hu named Commercial Financial Services leader; Former IRS CIO Nancy Sieger to lead IRS account; and Paul Burke to lead Loan, Securitization, and Trust Services

WASHINGTON, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting, digital, and managed services to commercial and public sector clients, is building on the scale of its digital and operations capabilities and expertise by adding three leaders to the firm's Financial Services segment.

Joining as a Partner, Daniel Hu has been named Guidehouse's Commercial Financial Services leader; former Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Chief Information Officer (CIO) Nancy Sieger joins as a partner, IRS account lead, and expert in the implementation of large-scale digital and IT transformations for public sector organizations; and Paul Burke joins as a partner leading the Loan, Securitization, and Trust Services team.

"We are thrilled to welcome these leaders to our team, reinforcing our firm's commitment to delivering exceptional value to organizations at the intersection of public sector and commercial financial services," said Jessica Stallmeyer, Financial Services segment leader at Guidehouse. "Their collective expertise and leadership – across digital transformation, large-scale financial services operations, and business process optimization – enhance Guidehouse's ability to continue to deliver innovative solutions that drive growth and efficiency for our clients."

Daniel Hu – Partner and Leader of Commercial Financial Services

With more than 25 years of industry and consulting experience in financial services, he has expertise leading large-scale transformation programs across IT, operations, and the front office. A renowned expert in capital markets, digital transformation, business operations, and regulatory compliance, he previously held leadership roles at leading financial services companies and large global consulting platforms. As Guidehouse's Commercial Financial Services leader, he will work with clients across the banking, insurance, and capital markets to drive integrated advisory, digital, and outsourcing solutions.

Nancy Sieger – Partner and IRS Account Leader

An accomplished federal executive with a distinguished 35-year career in government service, Sieger served as IRS CIO prior to her most recent role as the chief technology officer for the U.S. Department of the Treasury. A trailblazer who has been instrumental in implementing groundbreaking legislation that improves services to the public, she brings a wealth of experience and expertise in federal IT to Guidehouse. As a Partner in the firm's Public Sector Financial Services practice, Sieger will lead the IRS account and broadly advise clients in the areas of digital transformation and IT modernization.

Paul Burke – Partner and Loan, Securitization, and Trust Services Leader

Burke is widely recognized and respected in the securitization industry, with global experience building teams, scaling platforms, and bringing valuable innovation to the multi-trillion-dollar securitization and trust market. He has been involved in the underwriting, financial guaranty, and corporate trust sectors, and has worked on several large and noteworthy transactions. Motivated by delivering value and excellence to financial organizations, he is well-positioned to lead the Loan, Securitization, and Trust Services team, working with clients to execute timely, efficient, and well-controlled securitization transactions while achieving stakeholder objectives.

Guidehouse's Financial Services segment helps leading entities of all sizes address evolving risks and regulations, confront new and non-traditional competitors, and adapt to shifting markets and customer demands, all while driving innovation in response to earnings pressures and scarce resources.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has more than 16,000 professionals in over 55 locations globally. Guidehouse is led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit guidehouse.com.

Media Contact:

Guidehouse

Cecile Fradkin [email protected]

SOURCE Guidehouse