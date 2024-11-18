Guidehouse Adds Two Leaders to Growing Health Segment

Mark Korth and Angela Hunt, RN, join as partners to help healthcare organizations advance clinical and operational performance

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a global consultancy providing advisory, digital, and managed services to the commercial and public sectors, has added two partners, Mark Korth and Angela Hunt, RN, to the firm's Health segment.

A former health system C-suite executive, Korth will support providers with optimizing large-scale mergers and integrations, transformations, and operating model implementation. Hunt will assist providers with improving quality, clinical documentation and coding, payer contracting, and operating performance.

"We are thrilled to welcome Angela and Mark to Guidehouse," said Tim Kinney, Guidehouse partner and Payer/Provider practice leader. "Their deep expertise and proven leadership in the healthcare industry will enhance our ability to provide innovative, patient-centered solutions that address our clients' most pressing challenges. Angela's and Mark's unique perspectives will be invaluable as we continue to help healthcare leaders meaningfully serve their communities."

Korth joins Guidehouse following a more than 25-year career leading large health systems, hospitals, and medical groups. A strategic executive with a proven ability to guide mergers, partnerships, and systemwide transformations, he has consistently advanced initiatives that improved population health and delivered sustainable margins. Korth's experience spans large for-profit and nonprofit hospitals and health systems, having served as CEO, regional president, system chief transformation officer, and chief operating officer.

With close to 30 years of strategic experience, Hunt brings a proven track record of leading teams through complex projects that have helped health systems and physician enterprises improve clinical and operational outcomes. Her proficiency spans data analytics, change management, clinical data management, strategic communication, and detailed outcomes improvement. This includes working with IT departments to develop analytics to better focus clinical integrity teams through benchmark opportunities in high volume MS-DRGs.

With 19 Best in KLAS® awards, Guidehouse's Health segment serves providers, government agencies, life sciences companies, payers, and other healthcare organizations. Backed by proven success in modernizing and innovating healthcare services, finances, and operations, the firm delivers a comprehensive approach to solving interrelated industry challenges.

