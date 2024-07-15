Guidehouse and HIMSS Partner with the Missouri DHSS on Digital Health Assessment

First of its Kind Initiative to Guide Future Improvements in Data Collection, Management, and Utilization to Enhance Efficiencies and Improve the Health of Missourians

WASHINGTON, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of strategy and managed services to commercial and public sector clients, today announced a partnership with the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) to deploy HIMSS' Digital Health Indicator (DHI) to assess the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services' (DHSS') progress toward digital health transformation.

The public health data landscape survey and strategic transformation maturity assessment will leverage HIMSS' DHI to measure the current state of Missouri DHSS' public health information across the agency and its bureaus, divisions, and local public health authorities. Assessment results will guide improvements in how data are collected, managed, and utilized to create efficiencies and improve the health of Missourians. This is the first time the HIMSS DHI will be used to assess a US state public health department.

"Enhancing the health of Missouri communities requires a clear understanding of our current digital health maturity landscape," said Dr. Josh Wymer, chief health information and data strategy officer at the Missouri DHSS. "We look forward to working with Guidehouse and HIMSS to identify strengths and opportunities to inform a comprehensive digital health strategy designed to increase system capacity and improve population health."

In addition to deploying HIMSS' DHI tool, Guidehouse will engage with DHSS leadership and stakeholders statewide to ensure appropriate entities and individuals provide input into the assessment. HIMSS will conduct an analysis of strengths and opportunities to advance digital capacity.

"It's well established that public health data and information systems nationwide require attention in order to improve data availability and systems interoperability and increase surge capacity," said Tamyra Porter, Guidehouse partner and State Health leader. "We're excited to work with Missouri DHSS and HIMSS on this innovative and ambitious evaluation. This is groundbreaking work that will help inform discussions about a standardized framework for assessing data maturity across state and local public health agencies."

Through this initiative, HIMSS will deliver globally standardized digital health scores across the four dimensions of digital health – governance and workforce, interoperability, predictive analytics, and person-enabled health – and prepare a transformation framework of systems and workflows. The DHI tool will also provide information necessary to inform evidence-based decision-making and recommendations for improvements as a critical component of a report to be delivered to DHSS upon completion of the project in early 2025.

"This first-of-its-kind project with Guidehouse and the Missouri Public Health team is well-positioned to establish Missouri's leadership in digital transformation across state public health systems," said Dr. Anne Snowdon, chief scientific research officer at HIMSS. "The HIMSS team is honored to work with these leaders to advance digital maturity in public health agencies that has the potential to achieve an agile, data-driven, and high performing public health system to support and strengthen the health of every Missouri citizen."

More than 67,000 institutions across 13 countries work with HIMSS' DHI to create tailored, comprehensive strategies to meet specific health system needs and address priorities. Approximately 43 US healthcare organizations have used the DHI for global benchmarking system-wide, jurisdiction-wide, and with individual hospitals.

This work is supported by funds made available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), National Center for State, Tribal, Local, and Territorial Public Health Infrastructure and Workforce, through OE22-2203: Strengthening US Public Health Infrastructure, Workforce, and Data Systems grant. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement by, CDC/HHS, or the US Government.

About HIMSS

HIMSS (Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society) is a global advisor, thought leader and member-based society committed to reforming the global health ecosystem through the power of information and technology. As a mission-driven nonprofit, HIMSS offers a unique depth and breadth of expertise in health innovation, public policy, workforce development, research and digital health transformation to advise leaders, stakeholders and influencers across the global health ecosystem on best practices. HIMSS has served the global health community for more than 60 years, with focused operations across the Americas, Europe, the United Kingdom, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific. Our members include more than 125,000 individuals, 430+ provider organizations, 500+ nonprofit partners and 550+ health services organizations. Learn more at himss.org.

About Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is the state's leading public health authority. Promoting health and safety through prevention, collaboration, education, innovation and response, DHSS serves the citizens of Missouri by working to improve the health and quality of life for Missourians of all ages through disease and injury prevention, emergency preparedness and response, food and nutrition services, health, animal and environmental testing, maternal and child health services, regulation enforcement and licensure, senior and disability support and protections and vital records and statistics. For more information, please visit Health.Mo.Gov.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has more than 16,000 professionals in over 55 locations globally. Guidehouse is led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit www.guidehouse.com.

