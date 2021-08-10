Guidehouse and OneStream Software Announce Strategic Alliance to Help Organizations Drive Finance Transformation Efforts

WASHINGTON, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting services to the public and commercial markets, today announced it has entered into a strategic alliance with OneStream Software, a leader in corporate performance management (CPM) solutions for the world's leading enterprises, to provide intelligent finance solutions that unify and streamline processes through one platform.



The strategic alliance will leverage Guidehouse's expertise as a leading consulting services provider supporting clients in both the public and commercial markets and OneStream's unified and cloud-based CPM software platform to support activities ranging from project delivery to marketing and strategic business collaboration. Through the alliance, clients can optimize their resources and accelerate delivery of a comprehensive solution to address their complex corporate performance needs.

OneStream and Guidehouse, one of four members of OneStream's global partner network, are partnering to deliver planning, forecasting, financial close, financial data quality, reporting and analytics through a single platform which will enhance and streamline decision making, and allow for advanced performance management at a lower cost and with greater reliability.

"The combination of Guidehouse's industry, functional and implementation expertise and OneStream's unified corporate performance management platform will enable our clients to make significant advancements towards improved performance management and enhanced decision making," said Ruben Perello, Partner with Guidehouse. "We see our client processes are maturing, and OneStream is an ideal partner for addressing these needs and helping clients realize efficiencies."

"We are thrilled about our Alliance with Guidehouse," said Michael Germaine, Vice president Public Sector Sales, OneStream Software. "OneStream's intelligent finance platform and Guidehouse' s proven experience, trusted quality and broad capabilities in public and commercial sectors make it a no brainer for agencies to modernize their end-to-end corporate performance management processes."

"This single-platform solution integrates the import and mapping of external data with the same reviews and approval processes as all other steps in people planning and budgeting, so clients see their processes and view performance reporting in real time, in one location," added Perello. "Guidehouse, using OneStream, ultimately gives clients more control over their data and accelerates their ability to transform their finance functions."

About Guidehouse



Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. We help clients address their toughest challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures with a focus on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that prepare our clients for future growth and success. The company has more than 10,000 professionals in over 50 locations globally. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company, led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit www.guidehouse.com.

About OneStream Software

OneStream Software provides a market-leading intelligent finance platform that reduces the complexity of financial operations. OneStream unleashes the power of finance by unifying corporate performance management (CPM) processes such as planning, financial close & consolidation, reporting and analytics through a single, extensible solution. We empower the enterprise with financial and operational insights to support faster and more informed decision-making. All in a cloud platform designed to continually evolve and scale with your organization.

OneStream is an independent software company backed by private equity investors KKR, D1 Capital Partners, Tiger Global and IGSB. With over 750 customers, 200 implementation partners and over 850 employees our primary mission is to deliver 100% customer success. To learn more visit www.onestreamsoftware.com.

