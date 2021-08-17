Guidehouse and RELI Group Form Joint Venture, FedInnov8 Consulting LLC

WASHINGTON, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting services to public sector and commercial clients, and RELI Group Inc., a Small Business Administration (SBA)-certified 8(a) and HUBZone business, have launched a new joint venture, FedInnov8 Consulting LLC.

FedInnov8 offers its government clients options to procure top-tier talent and encourage disadvantaged business growth and efficiency. Eligible for SBA 8(a) and HUBZone contracts, FedInnov8 supports government agencies across healthcare, national security, defense, and financial services, offering a range of services including strategic planning, human capital transformation, cybersecurity, digital transformation, and program management.

"FedInnov8 is a small, agile disadvantaged business backed by award-winning practices that have transformed some of the nation's largest government and commercial organizations," said Mohammad "Sam" Elias, president and CEO of RELI Group. "The combined force of our experience and people bring FedInnov8 clients the value they need with innovative, sustainable ideas that are executed with purpose."

Guidehouse and RELI Group have years of experience working with clients across both commercial and public sector markets, including the US Department of Health and Human Services and the US Department of Homeland Security. Critical to this work is helping organizations lead through inherent complexities by standing up risk management and technology strategies that encourage financial stability and operational efficiency.

"As respected partners with a proven history of delivering expertise in technology and management consulting services, our FedInnov8 partnership is supported by a real passion to extend the value we bring to underserviced areas," said Scott McIntyre, CEO of Guidehouse. "We are excited about the impact we can have in helping government agencies respond to their most challenging needs and improve the lives of the people they serve."

To learn more about FedInnov8, visit www.fedinnov8.com.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. We help clients address their toughest challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures with a focus on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that prepare our clients for future growth and success. The company has more than 10,000 professionals in over 50 locations globally. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company, led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit www.guidehouse.com.

About RELI Group

RELI Group provides an advanced perspective in delivering innovative technological solutions within its core specializations—Healthcare IT and Population Health—serving federal, commercial, and nonprofit organizations. RELI creates innovative, cost-effective, practical solutions to address clients' toughest problems—always on time and on budget. RELI provides end-to-end software development solutions with system analysis, custom application development, and database design and development, testing, and quality assurance. RELI also delivers web-enabled solutions, commercial off-the-shelf product implementation, and mobile platform support solutions. Driven by its core values—trust, integrity, and focus—RELI's top priority is to help maximize the value of clients' IT investments and build less complex, more agile technology solutions. For more information, please visit www.religroupinc.com/.

Media Contact:

Guidehouse

Cecile Fradkin [email protected]

RELI Group

Tim Stitely [email protected]

SOURCE Guidehouse

Related Links

http://www.guidehouse.com

