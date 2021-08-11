Guidehouse Announces New West Coast Leaders in Health Segment

WASHINGTON, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading consultancy and solutions provider to the public and commercial sectors, has added four leaders to its Health segment. These experts further strengthen its payer, provider, and public health offerings, which integrate strategy and operational expertise with deep industry partnerships across the healthcare ecosystem and beyond.

Expanding Guidehouse's breadth of expertise on the West Coast, the professionals are focused on helping healthcare organizations with key strategic decisions, mergers and acquisitions, whole-person care reform, service line planning, and building sustainable business models. They have broad expertise in strategy, operations, financial management, clinical integration, and value-based care delivery.

"Bringing these highly talented leaders on board is an instrumental step in continuing to help our clients master payment, operational, and consumer disruption," said Alicia Harkness, Guidehouse partner and Health segment leader. "Their passion, qualifications, and breadth of experience will support initiatives focused on creating sustainable margins, generating growth, and achieving better overall health for the communities they serve."

The new leaders, listed below, support Guidehouse Health's strategy and innovation solutions by partnering with federal and state agencies as well as public and private hospitals, health systems, payers, and other healthcare organizations to enable high-quality care delivery, market-leading advancements, and long-term financial viability.

Adam Medlin, MHA, Director, Costa Mesa, California

With over 15 years of experience with risk-based payment and care delivery models, Medlin has advised health systems, hospitals, physician groups, clinics, and other provider organizations. Previously a director at Premier Inc., his expertise includes strategy, value-based contracting, business and financial planning, mergers, acquisitions, and affiliations, emphasizing organizational success through innovative population health models.

Bei Zhu, MBA, FSA, Director, Seattle, Washington

With more than 12 years of experience in healthcare as a consulting actuary, Zhu has provided actuarial and analytical services to payers, providers, and state agencies across commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid lines of business. She was previously a principal with Mercer and prior to that a consulting actuary with Milliman. Zhu's expertise includes capitation development, product pricing, managed care efficiency, value-based contracting, total cost of care, social determinants, and other actuarial analytics.

Danielle Sreenivasan, MHA, Director, Huntington Beach, California

A seasoned leader with nearly 20 years of experience in consulting and hospital administrative roles, Sreenivasan specializes in strategic health system, service line, and system of care positioning. She most recently led projects at Premier and GE Healthcare Camden Group focused on developing innovative strategies to assure market relevance and sustainability. Her expertise includes strategy, business planning, mergers, acquisitions, and affiliations, service line planning, and new market development.

Ryan Huebbers, MHA, Director, Los Angeles, California

An expert with over 15 years in healthcare business advisory, strategy, and physician enterprise operations, Huebbers brings a strong enterprise strategic planning background. He is skilled in developing innovative and transformative strategies and partnerships for providers across the continuum of care, including physician groups, ambulatory providers, community-based hospitals, integrated health systems, and post-acute providers. Most recently, he served as a director at Premier.

The Guidehouse Health team includes public sector and provider administrators, clinicians, scientists, and other experts with decades of strategy, funding, policy, revenue cycle, digital and retail health, managed care, and managed services experience.

With 11 KLAS #1 rankings, Guidehouse helps hospitals, health systems, and other providers, government agencies, life sciences companies, employers, and payers deliver innovative services to their communities and customers. Visit the Guidehouse Center for Health Insights for a complete view of payment, operational, and consumer disruption insights and solutions.

