Guidehouse Appoints New Leaders to Support Next Phase of Growth

John Saad assumes new role as President, Debbie Ricci takes on expanded Chief Financial and Administrative Officer position

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a global consultancy providing advisory, digital, and managed services to the commercial and public sectors, has appointed John Saad, Defense & Security Industry Leader, to a new role as President of the firm. Additionally, Guidehouse's CFO Debbie Ricci, has assumed an expanded position as Chief Financial and Administrative Officer (CFAO).

"The evolution of our leadership team reflects our commitment to building a strong organizational foundation to support our clients and employees while advancing our mission to meaningfully shape the future," said Scott McIntyre, CEO of Guidehouse. "John and Debbie bring a wealth of expertise, passion, and vision that will drive the next phase of Guidehouse's growth and impact."

John Saad Appointed President

Reporting directly to McIntyre, Saad will oversee the firm's client service delivery across its vertical industry segments and horizontal service offerings, ensuring that Guidehouse continues to build on its success in delivering innovative solutions to clients across the national security, financial services, healthcare, energy, and infrastructure industries.

A visionary leader, Saad played a critical role in the firm's transformation, spearheading a team of approximately 2,500 consultants that resolve mission and operational challenges for the U.S. Department of Defense, Department of Justice, Department of Homeland Security, Department of State, the FBI, and the Intelligence Community. As President, he will drive greater alignment and collaboration across the organization to support complex client mission areas.

Debbie Ricci Named Chief Financial and Administrative Officer

Moving into an expanded role as the CFAO, Ricci will oversee finance and accounting, enterprise risk management, quality management, corporate security, and real estate services, ensuring Guidehouse is well-positioned for sustained success.

Ricci has played an integral role in the company's early foundations as a leader during several strategic acquisitions. Her extensive experience and strategic mindset have supported Guidehouse's upward momentum with five-fold growth in less than six years.

Founded in 2018 as a next-generation consulting firm, Guidehouse has grown to over $3 billion and expanded into additional markets with more than 18,000 employees in over 55 locations around the world. The firm was recently named to the Inc. 5000 annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America and Forbes's 2024 World's Best Management Consulting Firms.

