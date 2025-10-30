Guidehouse Appoints Ron White as Chief Information Officer

Advancing the firm's AI-led strategy with visionary leadership to drive business transformation and scalable innovation

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a global AI-led professional services firm, has announced the appointment of Ron White as its new Chief Information Officer (CIO). With more than 35 years of experience in enterprise technology, data strategy, and digital transformation, White joins Guidehouse at a pivotal moment in its evolution—as the firm deepens its investment in AI to accelerate outcomes for clients and empower its workforce.

"Ron is a visionary leader whose approach to technology is grounded in business impact," said Scott McIntyre, CEO of Guidehouse. "His experience leading high-performing teams and deploying AI at scale aligns with our mission to deliver trusted, measurable value for our clients."

White's career spans global CIO roles and business leadership across industries, with a consistent focus on aligning IT strategy with enterprise goals. At Guidehouse, he will lead internal IT operations, cybersecurity, and cloud-first initiatives, while partnering across the firm to drive transformation, resilience, and scalable innovation.

"Joining Guidehouse at this moment of momentum is an incredible opportunity," said White. "By advancing the firm's AI-led model and aligning innovation with purpose, we'll continue to reshape how work gets done—unlocking new levels of performance, agility, and impact for our clients and our teams."

White has led large-scale enterprise system deployments, built high-impact analytics capabilities, and driven digital enablement across complex organizations. His recent work in AI and agentic technologies has positioned him as a forward-thinking leader in the responsible adoption of emerging tech.

Founded in 2018, Guidehouse has built a secure, scalable technology foundation that has enabled its growth and positioned it for future innovation. The firm integrates purpose-built platforms, governed data, and commercial and public sector playbooks to deliver outcomes at speed and scale. Guidehouse continues to invest in foundational AI assets, agentic workforce training and structure, and ecosystem partnerships to ensure clients and employees can adopt AI safely and effectively.

