Guidehouse Awarded $12 Billion, 18-Year Single-Award Air Force ICBM Integration Support Contract 2.0

Firm chosen to partner with the United States Air Force for cutting-edge digital solutions on sustainment of current Minuteman III ICBM and acquisition and sustainment of its replacement, Sentinel

WASHINGTON, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting, digital, and managed services to commercial and public sector clients, has been awarded the United States Air Force's Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) Integration Support Contract (ISC) 2.0.

This single-award contract has a period of performance of 18 years and ceiling of $12 billion, covering support to the current land-based ICBM, the Minuteman III, as well as its replacement, the Sentinel. The contract scope covers a broad range of systems engineering and integration services, including administration, business analysis, cybersecurity, engineering, digital engineering, finance, integration, mission effectiveness, nuclear surety, program management, research, risk management, science, strategy development, sustaining engineering, systems engineering, system safety and security, and technical assessments.

"These deterrent assets are at the vanguard of our nation's defense, as well as that of NATO and other allies around the world," said Guidehouse CEO Scott McIntyre. "We are proud of the Air Force's selection of Guidehouse to be its partner in such a vital mission."

For ISC 2.0, Guidehouse assembled a purpose-built team of the best companies in industry and a consortium of leading universities to bring depth and breadth of scale from solving some of the DoD's most complex challenges, including the expertise of being an Air Force and Department of Defense leader in systems integration, acquisition, program management, sustainment, cybersecurity, and innovation. Guidehouse has supported over a dozen Air Force programs across 5 Program Executive Offices, helping to solve the same types of sustainment, acquisition, development, and transition challenges facing Minuteman III and Sentinel.

The shift from Minuteman III to Sentinel will transition 400 combat-capable nuclear missiles and support infrastructure over nearly a decade without any degradation of mission readiness—one of the most complex weapon systems fielding efforts ever in the nation's history. During this transition, the Minuteman III weapon system must be sustained to achieve the same high availability sortie alert status it has demonstrated for the past fifty-plus years, while addressing ongoing challenges such as diminishing sources of manufacturers, obsolescence, and aging.

"The new Sentinel must be acquired in a manner that allows the Air Force to own the technical baseline with full transparency and data rights, as well as control costs and schedule in a single-source environment," said Charles Beard, Guidehouse's Chief Operating Officer who began his career as an Air Force Space & Missile Operations Officer. "We are incredibly excited to bring our team's advanced digital engineering, product lifecycle management, and model-based systems engineering capabilities to support the Air Force on this critical weapon system transition."

Through this contract, Guidehouse's staffing is expected to begin with nearly a thousand full-time employees on-site at Hill Air Force in Ogden, Utah and at Guidehouse's new office near the base in Clearfield.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has more than 16,000 professionals in over 55 locations globally. Guidehouse is led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit guidehouse.com.

