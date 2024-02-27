Guidehouse CEO Scott McIntyre Named Wash100 Award Winner by Executive Mosaic for 8th Consecutive Year

McIntyre also recognized as a Top 50 Consulting Firm CEO of 2023

WASHINGTON, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting, digital, and managed services to commercial and public sector clients, is pleased to announce that Executive Mosaic has selected Scott McIntyre, Guidehouse CEO, as a 2024 Wash100 award winner, honoring him as one of the most impactful and influential leaders in the government contracting industry. This is the eighth consecutive year McIntyre has been recognized with this honor.

The prestigious Wash100 Award distinguishes executives that have demonstrated excellence in their leadership, innovation and vision. The elite group is hand-picked annually by Executive Mosaic's organizational and editorial leadership after a careful and competitive review process. Wash100 is a forward-looking celebration, singling out those who EM feels are most poised to achieve great things in the coming year.

Additionally, McIntyre is recognized as a Top 50 Consulting Firm CEO of 2023 by The Consulting Report. The CEOs featured in the distinguished annual ranking are recognized for their unwavering dedication to advancing their clients' objectives.

According to The Consulting Report, "They achieve this by harnessing the extensive collective experience of their organizations, offering distinctive insights and strategies to ensure sustained business success. Setting themselves apart, these leaders showcase industry-specific expertise and a range of capabilities, enabling clients to navigate through complex and dynamic business environments with confidence."

"I'm happy to be named to the Wash100 list, and honored to be recognized as a Top Consulting Firm CEO," said McIntyre. "These recognitions just underscore the value of the work our teams do and the everyday impact of our people. We are proud that in the span of a few short years, what began as a startup has grown into a multi-billion dollar global consultancy with integrated capabilities across the government and private sectors. As we continue to take our business to new heights, I'm grateful for the exceptional team and business we've collectively built."

A Great Place to Work® certified company globally, Guidehouse is the largest consulting firm equally focused on serving commercial clients operating in highly regulated industries and the public sector clients that regulate those industries. The firm is widely recognized for its people, culture, support, flexibility, and leadership.

