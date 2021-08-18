Guidehouse CIO Wins Prestigious 2021 CapitalCIO of the Year® ORBIE® Award

WASHINGTON, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting services to public sector and commercial clients, proudly announced that its Chief Information Officer (CIO), Chas Shaffer, is recognized with the Enterprise 2021 CapitalCIO of the Year® ORBIE® Award, the premier technology executive recognition program in the United States.

As CIO of Guidehouse, Chas oversees the IT strategy, infrastructure and data security, transformation and operations for the firm. Working alongside Guidehouse CEO Scott McIntyre, Chas is a vital member of the senior leadership team and was integral in the successful acquisition and integration of Navigant Consulting Inc. in 2019.

"IT is a driving force of innovation at Guidehouse and I'm fortunate to have Chas as a key member of our leadership team," said Scott McIntyre, CEO of Guidehouse. "Chas is a collaborative and a forward-thinking leader who transformed our strategy and helps make us who we are today, always thinking ahead about what we can do better as we set our sights on the future. We congratulate him on this well-deserved honor."



Shaffer was instrumental in spearheading Guidehouse's "cloud only" strategy, implemented in 2018. This strategy, a leading differentiator for the company, enabled it to double in size in less than two years and positions it for continued expansion internationally. In just the past year Guidehouse, a Great Place to Work-Certified™ Company, added 3,000 employees and continues on its fast growth trajectory.



"I'm humbled and thankful to receive such a prestigious industry recognition," said Shaffer. "Working with such a phenomenal team makes all the difference, and I couldn't be more proud or amazed at what we've accomplished together."



The ORBIE honors chief information officers who have demonstrated excellence in technology leadership. Since its inception in 1998, over 1,500 CIOs have been honored as finalists and over 350 CIO of the Year winners have received the prestigious ORBIE Award. For more information, please visit http://www.CapitalCIO.org.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. We help clients address their toughest challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures with a focus on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that prepare our clients for future growth and success. The company has more than 10,000 professionals in over 50 locations globally. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company, led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit www.guidehouse.com.

