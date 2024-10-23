Guidehouse Collaborates with Cal OES to Deploy Workday

California Office of Emergency Services aims to improve organizational efficiency and operational agility with the Workday platform

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a global consultancy providing advisory, digital, and managed services to the commercial and public sectors, has been selected by the California Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) to deploy Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) to help create organizational efficiency and operational agility across the enterprise.

In an ambitious move toward efficiency and integration, Cal OES has embarked on a groundbreaking initiative to modernize its timekeeping and HCM functions. This strategic endeavor represents a significant leap forward in streamlining operations and ensuring the effective management of resources during critical times. Guidehouse is working with Cal OES to provide guidance toward achieving its goals and help track progress throughout the project.

In collaboration with Guidehouse and Workday, Cal OES will:

Accelerate the deployment of Workday Time Tracking and the necessary human resource and compensation dependencies to effectively automate these functions both internally and externally

and the necessary human resource and compensation dependencies to effectively automate these functions both internally and externally Incorporate current leading practices, have more interoperability with existing systems, access better and more actionable data, and provide a scalable overall solution

Leverage Workday HCM to recruit and onboard employees, supporting the employee through their employment with Cal OES

Recognizing the importance of agility and accuracy in emergency response, Cal OES has prioritized the overhaul of its timekeeping system to optimize scheduling, attendance tracking, and payroll processes. By implementing state-of-the-art technology and software solutions, the agency aims to eliminate manual errors, reduce administrative burden, and enhance overall accountability.

"We are proud to be a leading Workday deployment partner for the public sector and the modernization efforts we are spearheading for Cal OES," said Collin Lopes, partner at Guidehouse. "The Workday platform is critical in helping us achieve greater resiliency and agility, and Guidehouse's specialized advisory and digital capabilities ensure a seamless system transformation and modernization effort."

Guidehouse experts empower organizations to efficiently manage finances, attract and retain top talent, and create the workforce of the future. With a deep understanding of the unique challenges faced by public sector clients, Guidehouse combines management consulting techniques and the Workday deployment methodology to help facilitate a seamless system transformation.

"The alignment or 'good fit' between the business program, the systems integrator, and Workday was critical and has significantly contributed to the successful deployment of the platform," said Kham Xiong, chief data and innovation officer and chief information security officer at Cal OES. "I'm pleased that we took the time to thoroughly evaluate and choose Guidehouse as the ideal partner for this project. They truly understood our agile practices and human-centered design approach, enabling us to deliver an essential solution to our agency."

By leveraging modernization and integration principles, Cal OES is poised to revolutionize its operational capabilities, facilitating swift and effective responses to emergencies while empowering its workforce to thrive in a dynamic environment. This initiative sets a new standard for emergency management agencies nationwide, demonstrating the power of innovation in safeguarding communities and enhancing public safety.

"Switching from a system we've used for nearly 30 years was a big change, and our main focus was making sure our team could adapt smoothly. Guidehouse really helped us manage that change, making the transition easier for everyone. I'm confident our new platform will make a positive difference for our employees and the organization," said Michael Crews, chief information officer at Cal OES.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a global consultancy providing advisory, digital, and managed services to the commercial and public sectors. Guidehouse is purpose-built to serve the national security, financial services, healthcare, energy, and infrastructure industries. Disrupting legacy consulting delivery models with its agility, capabilities, and scale, the firm delivers technology-enabled and focused solutions that position clients for innovation, resilience, and growth. With high-quality standards and a relentless pursuit of client success, Guidehouse's more than 17,000 employees collaborate with leaders to outwit complexity and achieve transformational changes that meaningfully shape the future. guidehouse.com

Media Contact:

Guidehouse

Cecile Fradkin [email protected]

SOURCE Guidehouse