Guidehouse Completes Acquisition of Grant Thornton LLP's Public Sector Advisory Practice

WASHINGTON, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a portfolio company of Veritas Capital and leading global provider of consulting services to both the public and commercial sectors, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Grant Thornton's Public Sector Advisory practice.

The acquisition bolsters Guidehouse's next-generation consulting expertise across financial services, energy, health, national security and defense, while deepening its capabilities with solutions in areas that include finance, human-capital management, information technology, data analytics and performance management.

"This exciting acquisition will strengthen our expertise and offerings to help clients address their most complex challenges. Looking ahead, we will continue to rapidly expand our business by investing in strategic opportunities to enhance our capabilities and drive growth," said Scott McIntyre, Chief Executive Officer of Guidehouse. "We are delighted to welcome the talented Grant Thornton Public Sector Advisory team to our organization and expect this combination to create opportunities for their professional advancement."

"Guidehouse has continued to make its mark as one of the fastest-growing, global consulting firms over the past several years, growing both organically and inorganically to become a next-generation consultancy," said Ramzi Musallam, CEO and Managing Partner of Veritas Capital. "This acquisition creates a firm with best-in-class talent, unmatched experience and a robust set of capabilities that is now even better positioned to serve clients and drive lasting value for all stakeholders."

The transaction was announced on August 22, 2022. Baird served as exclusive financial advisor to Guidehouse and Veritas Capital, and Milbank LLP and Covington & Burling LLP served as legal counsel. Deutsche Bank Securities served as exclusive financial advisor to Grant Thornton, and Morrison & Foerster LLP and Akerman LLP served as legal counsel.

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has approximately 16,000 professionals in over 50 locations globally. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company, led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit www.guidehouse.com.

Veritas is a longstanding technology investor with a focus on companies operating at the intersection of technology and government. The firm invests in companies that provide critical products, software, and services, primarily technology and technology-enabled solutions, to government and commercial customers worldwide. Veritas seeks to create value by strategically transforming the companies in which it invests through organic and inorganic means.

Leveraging technology to make a positive impact across vitally important areas, such as healthcare, education, and national security, is core to Veritas. We are proud stewards of national assets, improving the quality of healthcare while reducing cost, advancing our educational system, and protecting our nation and allies. For more information, visit www.veritascapital.com.

Grant Thornton LLP (Grant Thornton) is one of America's largest audit, tax and advisory firms — and the U.S. member firm of the Grant Thornton International Ltd global network. We go beyond the expected to make business more personal and build trust into every result. With revenues of $2.3 billion for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2022, and 51 offices nationwide, Grant Thornton is a community of more than 9,000 problem solvers who value relationships and are ready to help organizations of all sizes and industries create more confident futures. Because, for us, how we serve matters as much as what we do.

"Grant Thornton" refers to Grant Thornton LLP, the U.S. member firm of Grant Thornton International Ltd (GTIL). GTIL and the member firms are not a worldwide partnership. Services are delivered by the member firms. GTIL and its member firms are not agents of, and do not obligate, one another and are not liable for one another's acts or omissions.

