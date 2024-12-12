Guidehouse COO, Charles Beard, Joins Company's Board

Transitions from management role to support firm's growth and innovation strategy

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a global consultancy providing advisory, digital, and managed services to the commercial and public sectors, proudly announces that its Chief Operating Officer (COO), Charles Beard, will transition from his executive management responsibilities this month to join the firm's Board on Jan. 1, 2025.

Beard has served as COO since the firm's inception, spearheading Guidehouse's evolution into a next-generation consultancy. He played a pivotal role in establishing a global operating platform known for its collaboration, agility, and multidisciplinary capabilities, setting Guidehouse apart in the market. His leadership has solidified the firm's reputation as a trusted and reliable partner addressing critical challenges across diverse markets.

"Charles's vision, passion, and leadership have been key to Guidehouse's success for many years," said Joe Robbins, Partner at Bain Capital. "His continued involvement at the board level will be invaluable as we enter the Company's next phase of growth and innovation."

Beard brings a wealth of experience from his more than 30-year career, which includes executive and board positions spanning both public and private companies. As a board member, he will leverage his extensive expertise in operations, technology, and corporate strategy to help Guidehouse expand its market presence, enhance its client offerings, and advocate for its shareholders.

"We are deeply grateful for Charles's outstanding contributions and are delighted that he will continue to serve Guidehouse as a member of our Board," said Scott McIntyre, CEO of Guidehouse. "Charles has been instrumental in building our unique operational model, fostering a resilient culture, and driving growth. As a Board member, he will remain a vital part of Guidehouse, offering strategic insights and leadership as we advance our mission."

"I am honored the Board, led by Bain Capital, has invited me to join them," said Beard. "Joining the Board allows me to remain engaged with the firm's leadership as we continue to refine corporate governance, implement the next chapter of the strategic plan, and deliver value for the company's shareholders, clients and employees."

Beard has served for five years on the Board of Directors of Fresh Del Monte (NYSE: FDP), where he chairs the Nominating and Governance Committee and for ten years on the Board of Trustees of Inova – the Northern Virginia and Washington, D.C., metropolitan area's leading nonprofit healthcare provider where he chairs the Patient Quality and Reliability Committee. He previously served as the Chief Information Officer of SAIC (now SAIC and Leidos) and also led its Cybersecurity and Intelligence unit. He began his career as an Air Force Space & Missile Operations Officer.

