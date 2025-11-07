Guidehouse Recognized in KLAS 2025 Consistent High Performers Report

KLAS recognition demonstrates Guidehouse's commitment to serving as a reliable, trusted partner to clients

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a global AI-led professional services firm, has been named to the prestigious KLAS 2025 Consistent High Performers Report, recognizing exceptional client satisfaction year after year.

The KLAS Consistent Higher Performers Report acknowledges firms earning an overall performance score of 95+ (on a 100-point scale) for three consecutive years (July 2021–July 2024), based entirely on client feedback. Guidehouse was specifically recognized in the categories of EHR Revenue Cycle Optimization and Strategy, Growth, and Consolidation Consulting.

"We're honored to be named a KLAS Consistent High Performer, and deeply grateful to our clients for their trust," said John Morris, Guidehouse Partner and Global Health Leader. "This honor reflects the mindset we bring to every engagement—one rooted in consistency, accountability, and a commitment to driving meaningful results across the healthcare landscape."

Guidehouse's consistent performance underscores why the firm has earned 22 Best in KLAS® awards, including three in 2025. Recently, Guidehouse was recognized by its clients as a leader in the KLAS Research 2025 End-to-End Revenue Cycle Outsourcing Report, further validating its role as a trusted partner in healthcare transformation.

"Being named a KLAS Consistent High Performer means you don't just delight customers once: you keep doing so year after year," said Adam Gale, CEO, KLAS Research. "Companies at this level pair reliable results with proactive partnership, transparent communication, and continual improvement. That consistency builds the trust providers depend on to deliver better care."

Guidehouse's Health segment serves providers, government agencies, life sciences companies, payers, and other healthcare organizations. Backed by a track record of modernizing healthcare services, finances, and operations, the firm takes a comprehensive approach to solving interconnected industry challenges.

