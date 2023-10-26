Guidehouse Digital Enterprise Solutions Engineering and Service Delivery Group Appraised at CMMI Level 3

Designation reinforces firm's commitment to continued improvement and consistent quality of internal processes

WASHINGTON, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting and managed services to public sector and commercial clients, announced that its Digital Enterprise Solutions Engineering and Service Delivery group has been appraised at level 3 Services and Development of ISACA's Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI®). The appraisal was performed by The Process Company, LLC. CMMI is a proven, outcome-based performance model and the globally accepted standard for improving capability, optimizing business performance and aligning operations to business goals.

An appraisal at Maturity Level 3 indicates the organization is performing at a "defined" level. At this level, processes are well characterized and understood, and are described in standards, procedures, tools and methods. The organization's set of standard processes, which is the basis for Maturity Level 3, is established and improved over time.

"This important recognition underscores our ability to deliver credible and reliable results and affirms the outstanding processes we use to provide innovative and valuable technology solutions and services that contribute to the success of our clients," said Paul Phaneuf, Digital Services Leader at Guidehouse. "We remain dedicated to producing high quality services and continuous improvement in everything we do."

"Organizations worldwide are harnessing CMMI to elevate their business performance to new heights, creating a sustainable competitive advantage in the process," says Ron Lear, Senior Director, CMMI Program. "We commend Guidehouse and the Digital Enterprise Solutions Engineering and Service Delivery group on achieving this CMMI appraisal level and demonstrating their ability as a high-performing organization."

A top 10 consulting firm in the U.S., Guidehouse is the largest consulting firm equally focused on serving the commercial clients operating in highly regulated industries and the public sector clients that regulate those industries. A Great Place to Work® certified company globally, Guidehouse is widely recognized for its people, culture, support, flexibility and leadership. Since it was established in 2018, Guidehouse has seen five-fold growth to over $3 Billion and expansion into commercial markets, a dozen global locations, and more than 16,500 employees around the world.

