Guidehouse Earns Perfect Score on Human Rights Campaign's 2022 Corporate Equality Index for 13th Consecutive Year

WASHINGTON, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting services to public sector and commercial clients, received a 100 percent score on the Human Rights Campaign's 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

Guidehouse is recognized for ongoing efforts in satisfying all of the CEI criteria including having non-discrimination policies across business entities, applicable employment benefits, a demonstration of organizational competency and accountability around LGBTQ+ inclusion and diversity, and a public commitment to LGBTQ+ equality and responsible citizenship.

A Great Place to Work-Certified™ Company, Guidehouse's Inclusion & Diversity Program is committed to fostering a progressive work environment that creates awareness, supports an open exchange of ideas, and encourages a collaborative culture.

The company's OPEN Inclusion Network (LGBTQ+ Employee Network) is an internal global employee network formed around the support and allyship of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer communities. The network provides support, education, and awareness. The OPEN Inclusion Network also actively participates in LGBTQ+ recruiting events such as Reaching OUT MBA and Out & Equal. Finally, it drives support of and partnerships with LGBTQ+ organizations key to Guidehouse's mission, including the Point Foundation, PFLAG, and Whitman Walker Health.

"We are incredibly proud to once again be recognized as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality," said Scott McIntyre, Chief Executive Officer of Guidehouse. "At Guidehouse, our commitment to inclusion and diversity is an integral part of our mission and a critical core value of our business. Our CEI score reflects how we prioritize and embrace diversity across our workforce so employees can grow and contribute to their fullest potential."



The CEI evaluates companies against its four central pillars that include, non-discrimination policies across business entities; equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ employees and their families; supporting an inclusive culture; and corporate social responsibility.

"Achieving this perfect score for 13 consecutive years exhibits the magnitude of Guidehouse's commitment to inclusion and diversity," said Dominica Groom Williams, Chief Culture, Inclusion, and Diversity Officer of Guidehouse. "We remain dedicated to deepening our commitment, driving ongoing dialogue around LGBTQ+ inclusion, and further advancing our inclusive culture."

