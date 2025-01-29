Guidehouse Expands Digital Leadership with Strategic Experts Driving Further Growth

Nicole Turner leads Digital Financial Services,

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a global consultancy providing advisory, digital, and managed services to the commercial and public sectors, continues to elevate its Digital practice with the addition of three highly accomplished leaders. Nicole Turner (nee Lanza), James Young, and Rahul Jain join as new Partners to drive innovation, transformation, and growth across financial services, state and local government, and healthcare sectors, respectively.

The expansion of Guidehouse's Digital leadership reinforces its commitment to delivering cutting-edge, technology-enabled solutions that empower clients to innovate, remain resilient, and achieve sustainable growth in an increasingly complex landscape.

"Nicole, James and Rahul are highly respected leaders with proven track records in driving business transformation," said Stuart Brown, Partner and Digital Leader at Guidehouse. "With a passion for championing tech-enabled solutions that empower our clients to improve service delivery and outcomes, they will be key to driving growth within the firm as we continue to expand. Together, they will accelerate our growth and strengthen our position as a leader in the digital space."

Nicole Turner, Partner and Digital Financial Services Leader

With two decades of experience in technology-enabled business transformation, Turner is a strategic, technical professional, having most recently served as a senior leader at a global professional services company where she played a key role in driving growth and digital transformation initiatives for financial services clients.

In her new role at Guidehouse, Turner aims to advance the firm's strategic growth in the financial services space, helping clients leverage cutting-edge technologies and innovative solutions to navigate complex challenges and seize new opportunities in an increasingly digital-first world.

James Young, Partner and Digital State and Local Government Leader

James Young joins Guidehouse with a distinguished career leading technology-driven strategies in the public sector. He is a services solution implementer with over 25 years of experience delivering innovative, efficient, and scalable digital solutions to help state and local agencies modernize their operations and better serve their constituents. Most previously, he served as Senior Partner at a Fortune 100 technology and services company.

In his role overseeing digital services for the state and local government market, Young will focus on driving enterprise solutions that enable governments to better serve their constituents, leveraging low code / no code and data solutions.

Rahul Jain, Partner and Digital Health Leader

A seasoned technology executive, Jain brings over 25 years of experience spearheading large-scale federal and healthcare digital initiatives. Renowned for his work on Veterans Affairs modernization and federal digital transformation, Jain has consistently delivered transformative results in technology and operations.

At Guidehouse, he will lead efforts to expand the Digital Health segment with a focus on digital transformation strategy, managing complex client needs and driving innovative solutions.

The appointments of Turner, Young and Jain underscore Guidehouse's investment in top talent to drive innovation and expand its digital capabilities across industries. Purpose-built to outwit complexity, Guidehouse is committed to fostering a culture of collaboration and innovation in its pursuit to help clients achieve transformational changes that meaningfully shape the future.

