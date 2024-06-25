Guidehouse Expands FBI Partnership with Mission-Critical IT Services

Firm brings best-in-class federal and technology expertise as awardee for FBI's Information Technology Supplies and Support Services 2nd Generation Blanket Purchase Agreement

WASHINGTON, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting, digital, and managed services to commercial and public sector clients, has announced that it has been selected as a vendor by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), for the Information Technology (IT) Supplies and Support Services 2 (ITSSS-2) Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA).

ITSSS-2 is an IT services vehicle that will provide services to the FBI and be available for use by the broader U.S. Department of Justice. The BPA provides a streamlined approach for obtaining IT services from a qualified pool of vendors. Through ITSSS-2, Guidehouse will provide critical IT services that will help the FBI carry out its mission over the next eight years.

"Guidehouse is proud to build on our longstanding partnership with the FBI to deliver critical IT services," said John Saad, Partner and Defense & Security Segment Leader at Guidehouse. "Our team brings robust IT expertise combined with a deep understanding of the FBI environment and mission. We welcome the opportunity to continue partnering with the Bureau to address pressing technology challenges to advance national security."

Guidehouse has been a strategic partner to the FBI for over 17 years, providing expertise in the areas of finance, facilities, strategy, cybersecurity, data governance, organizational design, program and project management, and data analytics on projects throughout the world.

Guidehouse's Defense & Security team supports mission-critical projects for a range of U.S. diplomatic, intelligence, law enforcement, and defense agencies. The firm's proven, sustainable methodologies in mission optimization, technology modernization, and financial management enable agencies to compete, deter, and win in our evolving world.

A top 10 consulting firm in the U.S., Guidehouse is the largest firm equally focused on serving commercial clients operating in highly regulated industries and the public sector clients that regulate those industries. For more than two decades, clients have relied on Guidehouse for pragmatic and right-sized solutions tailored to their needs — whether embarking on a multifaceted transformation, unleashing innovation, remediating deficiencies, or enhancing operations.

