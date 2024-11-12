Guidehouse Expands National Presence with Office in San Antonio

New location marks significant milestone in the firm's growth strategy, further solidifying its presence in Texas and across the U.S.

MCLEAN, Va. , Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a global consultancy providing advisory, digital, and managed services to the commercial and public sectors, has expanded into its newest office in San Antonio, Texas. This latest opening marks a significant milestone in the firm's growth strategy as it continues to extend its reach and deliver innovative solutions to the market.

With offices in Austin, Houston, and Lewisville, the San Antonio office further solidifies Guidehouse's footprint and ability to serve public and private sector clients in Texas. Joining leading companies, such as Boeing, CrowdStirke, and International Motors (formerly Navistar), that have recently established operations in the bustling region, Guidehouse plans to add another 1,000 jobs in the area over the next five years.

"Our expansion into San Antonio – an industry hub for cybersecurity, financial services, health and life sciences, intelligence, defense and security – reflects our commitment to supporting clients in this dynamic market," said Scott McIntyre, Guidehouse CEO. "With the region's commitment to support both government and commercial businesses confronting many of the world's most complex challenges, we look forward to working in close proximity to our many clients and colleagues, becoming part of the greater San Antonio community, and providing local opportunities for our expanding network of Texas-based employees and trading partners."

greater:SATX Regional Economic Partnership, a private-public organization dedicated to growing quality jobs in the San Antonio, Texas region assisted Guidehouse in its competitive site selection process. Located at 9903 Westover Drive, the new office will serve as a regional operations hub for the firm to provide a full range of services, including advisory, corporate services, digital, and managed services, throughout Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and New Mexico.

"As the U.S. office market continues to recover in a post-COVID environment, San Antonio is projected to lead the nation in office growth," said Jenna Saucedo-Herrera, President and CEO of greater:SATX. "Our strategy has been to invest in our workforce to attract high-wage, knowledge-based jobs to San Antonio, exactly like those that Guidehouse is bringing. We will continue that investment as we work to further diversify our economy and create more opportunities for San Antonians."

"Known for its vibrant workforce, thriving economy, and business-friendly environment, San Antonio offers the ideal location for Guidehouse's continued growth and ability to better serve its Texas-based clients," Charles Beard, Guidehouse COO. "We are excited to open our doors in San Antonio, in a space where employees can thrive in modern, safe, sustainable, and accessible workspaces that build a sense of pride in the work we do on behalf of our clients and communities."

Named to Forbes's World's Best Management Consulting Firms and America's Best Management Consulting Firms 2024 lists, Guidehouse has achieved five-fold growth since it was established in 2018 to over $3 billion and expansion into additional markets with more than 17,000 employees in over 55 locations around the world. Recognized as the 9th largest private company in the D.C. region by Washington Business Journal, the firm was recently named to Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000, a list of the fastest-growing companies in America, for helping its clients navigate today's fast-changing business environment.

About Guidehouse



Guidehouse is a global consultancy providing advisory, digital, and managed services to the commercial and public sectors. Guidehouse is purpose-built to serve the national security, financial services, healthcare, energy, and infrastructure industries. Disrupting legacy consulting delivery models with its agility, capabilities, and scale, the firm delivers technology-enabled and focused solutions that position clients for innovation, resilience, and growth. With high-quality standards and a relentless pursuit of client success, Guidehouse's more than 17,000 employees collaborate with leaders to outwit complexity and achieve transformational changes that meaningfully shape the future. guidehouse.com

