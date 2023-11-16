Guidehouse Hires David Walters to Drive Defense & Security Consulting Growth in the UK

News provided by

Guidehouse

16 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

Consulting executive brings global expertise and insights to solve the UK's most important defense and security issues

WASHINGTON, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting, digital and managed services to public sector and commercial clients, announced that David Walters has joined the firm to drive its Defense and Security growth in the United Kingdom (UK).

A consulting leader with over 30 years of experience working with government and private sector defense and national security clients, both in the UK and internationally, Walters advises clients on cost-based and enterprise transformations and critical project and program delivery. He works with clients to accelerate outcomes, increase quality and drive bottom line improvements in operations and capital spend. He is a trusted partner to internal and external stakeholders and has been recognized in the Management Consultancy Association (MCA) awards across a range of categories, including innovation, change management and commercial excellence. 

"I look forward to David's leadership and collaboration across our global firm to bring the best of Guidehouse to help our UK government clients accelerate their defense and security missions and outcomes," said John Saad, Partner and Defense and Security Segment Leader at Guidehouse. "His knowledge and strategic insights are invaluable additions to Guidehouse's capabilities to drive impact for our UK clients."

Guidehouse is one of the few prime suppliers on 7 of the 9 lots of the UK government's Management Consulting Framework Three (MCF3), providing access to consultancy services across strategy and policy, complex transformation, finance, HR, procurement and supply chain, infrastructure and transport, and environmental sustainability and socio-economic development. Guidehouse's Defense & Security segment supports mission-critical projects for diplomatic, intelligence, law enforcement, and defense agencies. It leverages proven, sustainable methodologies in mission optimization, technology modernization, and financial management.

A Great Place to Work® certified company globally, Guidehouse is widely recognized for its people, culture, support, flexibility and leadership. Since it was established in 2018, Guidehouse has seen five-fold growth to over $3 billion and expansion into commercial markets, digital and managed services, and more than 17,000 employees in 55 locations around the world.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has more than 17,000 professionals in over 55 locations globally. Guidehouse is led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit guidehouse.com.

Media Contact:

Guidehouse
Cecile Fradkin [email protected]  

SOURCE Guidehouse

Also from this source

Tech Executive Ben Butler Joins Guidehouse to Lead Strategic Technology Alliances

Tech Executive Ben Butler Joins Guidehouse to Lead Strategic Technology Alliances

Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting, digital and managed services to public sector and commercial clients, announced that Ben Butler...
Guidehouse Selected by the Federal Bureau of Investigation to Support the Human Resources Division

Guidehouse Selected by the Federal Bureau of Investigation to Support the Human Resources Division

Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting, digital, and managed services to commercial and public sector clients, has announced that it was ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.