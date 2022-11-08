Guidehouse Hits Milestone in India Reaching 5,000+ Colleagues

Hyper growth and innovative platform strategy reshaping global consulting landscape

WASHINGTON, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting and managed services to public sector and commercial clients, is proud to announce that the firm's India operation has reached 5,000+ colleagues, more than double from the 2,000 that joined following Guidehouse's acquisition of Navigant Consulting in 2019.

With colleagues in locations across Trivandrum, Chennai and Nagercoil, the majority of these professionals support managed services engagements and are specialized in cutting-edge digital capabilities. Combined with the global expert services of Guidehouse U.S., Guidehouse India has created a team of industry thought leaders and experienced professionals across Healthcare, Life Sciences, Financial Services, and Energy, Sustainability, and Infrastructure markets.

Ranked #7 by Consulting Magazine on the Fastest-Growing consultancy list, Guidehouse's hyper growth of 145% over the past year and innovative platform strategy are reshaping the consulting landscape. With the integration of regulated and non-regulated business units who offer a global 360-degree view of the industry, Guidehouse provides distinct value to clients, seamless delivery and collaboration across the firm without friction or latency, and unique career pathways for their colleagues.

"This is a major milestone for us as we continue to surpass growth projections in all areas of our business," said Scott McIntyre, Chief Executive Officer of Guidehouse. "The expansion of our global footprint in India speaks volumes to our unique business model and the way we impactfully operate as a truly global brand. We are excited to be growing our presence across India, expanding our capabilities and digital expertise in new areas, and seeing our colleagues continue to thrive in these collaborative environments."

"This is a proud moment for Guidehouse India," added Mahendra Rawat, Partner and Country Head of Guidehouse India. "India is an integral part of the Guidehouse story, and we are honored to serve as one global brand working together with our clients to outwit complexity."

A Great Place to Work® certified company in India and globally, Guidehouse is noted for its people, culture, support, flexibility and leadership. In India, 45% of the workforce is female, and there is a strong focus on intentional career pathing for future women leaders. With numerous Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives underway, the firm is attractive to future leaders who look to make a positive impact on their communities.

With further expansion underway, a new office in Chennai is expected to open in early 2023. For information about careers with Guidehouse India, click here. For more information about Guidehouse India please visit: https://guidehouse.com/regions/india.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has over 15,000 professionals in over 55 locations globally. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company, led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit www.guidehouse.com.

