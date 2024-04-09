Guidehouse Honored with Don Strong Community Partner Award for 2024 by George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health

WASHINGTON, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of strategy and managed services to commercial and public sector clients, is proud to announce it has been chosen as the recipient of the Don Strong Community Partner Award for 2024 by the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health (SPH).

The Don Strong Community Partner Award is presented to organizations that demonstrate exceptional dedication to advancing public health initiatives and promoting the well-being of communities worldwide. Guidehouse received this prestigious recognition in support of its partnership with the Milken Institute SPH, and steadfast support of the school's mission to educate and train future leaders in public health.

"We are honored to highlight Guidehouse's exceptional contributions and recognize the firm's role in shaping the next generation of public health professionals," said Lynn R. Goldman, MD, PhD, Michael and Lori Milken Dean of the Milken Institute SPH at George Washington University. "Guidehouse's unwavering dedication to providing students with hands-on experience and pathways to meaningful employment has significantly impacted our community. Their support is instrumental in our efforts to equip students with the knowledge, skills, and resources they need to become leaders in the field and make meaningful contributions to improving population health."

Ranked the nation's third largest healthcare consultancy, Guidehouse's Health segment works across the healthcare ecosystem, helping public sector and commercial health organizations deliver innovative services to their communities. The team's work has supported positive outcomes for a range of public health organizations, such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, Military Health System, National Institutes of Health, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, and U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

In its partnership with the University, Guidehouse has offered practicum placements for students from the MPH/MHA program and has hosted a practicum program for master's degree students since 2019. The firm has also hosted cohorts of doctoral degree students and developed immersive programs working alongside leaders and subject matter experts as part of their practicum requirements.

"Receiving the Don Strong Community Partner Award and being recognized for our exceptional dedication in supporting the Milken Institute SPH in shaping the future of public health is an incredible honor," said Scott McIntyre, Chief Executive Officer of Guidehouse. "We have a 100% success rate in our practicum students turning into full time hires, and they are some of our strongest consultants. We look forward to continuing our successful partnership with the Milken Institute SPH and are extremely proud of this recognition."

Guidehouse was celebrated at the Community Partner Appreciation Event on April 4 at the Milken Institute SPH.

