Guidehouse is Again Named by Forbes as One of America's Best Management Consulting Firms

WASHINGTON, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting, digital, and managed services to commercial and public sector clients, is proud to announce that the firm has been named by Forbes Magazine as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms for the second consecutive year. This prestigious recognition is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

Since it was formed in 2018, Guidehouse has continued to make its mark as one of the nation's fastest-growing consulting firms, growing both organically and inorganically to become a next-generation consultancy of more than 16,000 professionals in over 55 locations around the world. With a keen ability to combine public and commercial sector expertise for a 360-degree view, Guidehouse helps organizations solve big problems and change the future.

"We are honored to once again be recognized on the Forbes list of America's Best Management Consulting Firms," said Scott McIntyre, Chief Executive Officer of Guidehouse. "This recognition is a testament to the power of teamwork and collaboration built into the Guidehouse platform, and a renewed acknowledgement of the profound partnerships we have built with our clients as we continue to help them drive change, enable transformation and address market-defining challenges with trusted, innovative solutions."

With a strong people-first culture, Guidehouse continues to score higher year-over-year ranking as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ Company. Regularly recognized by institutions focused on promoting an inclusive and outstanding workplace culture, Guidehouse is also a Military Friendly® Employer.

The America's Best Management Consulting Firms 2024 list is generated by Forbes' partnership with Statista to survey more than 10,000 partners and executives of the management consultancies who had worked with the management consultancies and have been their clients over the last four years. These partners and executives were asked to recommend consultancies and self-nominations were not considered, ensuring the award rankings were unbiased. Over 1,200 management consulting firms were considered for this ranking. More information and the full list of rankings can be found on the Forbes website.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has more than 16,000 professionals in over 55 locations globally. Guidehouse is led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit guidehouse.com.

Media Contact:

Guidehouse

Cecile Fradkin [email protected]

SOURCE Guidehouse