Guidehouse Joins White House's Presidential AI Challenge and Pledge to America's Youth

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a global AI-led professional services firm, is proud to join the White House's Presidential AI Challenge and Pledge to America's Youth, a nationwide effort to unlock AI education and career opportunities for students across the country.

This commitment is part of Guidehouse's $1.5 billion investment in responsible innovation—designed to ensure AI is safe, accessible, and transformative.

"Our business model is built around AI," said John Saad, President of Guidehouse. "This pledge reflects our belief that every student deserves access to the tools, mentorship, and career pathways that will shape the future."

As part of the pledge, Guidehouse is launching and expanding several student-focused initiatives:

AI mentorship programs : Guidehouse professionals will mentor students in the DMV region and beyond, offering career coaching and exposure to real-world AI applications.

: Guidehouse professionals will mentor students in the DMV region and beyond, offering career coaching and exposure to real-world AI applications. AI apprenticeships and internships : Open to all universities and students, every Guidehouse intern will receive AI education and certification. Apprenticeships are integrated into the internship experience to provide hands-on learning.

: Open to all universities and students, every Guidehouse intern will receive AI education and certification. Apprenticeships are integrated into the internship experience to provide hands-on learning. AI safety simulations: Students will participate in interactive courses that teach how to identify and respond to adversarial behavior in AI tools—building awareness and resilience.

"Our investment in AI is about more than technology. It's about people," said Stuart Brown, Guidehouse Technology Leader. "We're building tools that empower educators, inspire students, and deliver trusted, accessible, and transformative AI capabilities."

Guidehouse will also spotlight student achievements through its events, social media, and internal platforms to amplify the voices of tomorrow's leaders.

