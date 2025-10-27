Guidehouse Launches The Managed Services Guide

Exploring how AI, automation, and human expertise are transforming managed

services into intelligent operations

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a global AI-led professional services firm, has released its latest flagship report, The Managed Services Guide, spotlighting a new model for managed services built on intelligent operations. The report outlines how AI, automation, and specialized expertise are reshaping service delivery, from transactional outsourcing to performance-driven, adaptive systems.

"Intelligent operations represent a model for managed services that is built for performance, not just process," said Ali Bokhari, Managed Services Leader at Guidehouse. "It's a shift from tracking hours to delivering outcomes. By combining automation, AI, and human expertise into modular, repeatable systems, organizations can scale what makes them distinct while driving measurable impact. This strategic operating model is designed for resilience, transparency, and continuous improvement."

As organizations face mounting pressures—from tighter budgets and compliance demands to technology disruption and talent shortages—managed services are evolving into a more resilient and scalable operating model. Providers now manage specific operational functions, integrating people, processes, and technology to drive consistent performance.

The Guide introduces four principles of intelligent operations that are redefining service delivery:

Design for outcomes and unique strengths Use digital workers to amplify human impact Make data your control layer for visibility Configure to fit instead of customizing

"AI is no longer just a tool. It's a teammate," said Stuart Brown, Technology Leader at Guidehouse. "Digital workers handle volume and surface insights, allowing people to focus on what they do best: nuanced decisions, exception handling, and strategic oversight. An intelligent operations model can amplify human expertise, enabling smarter, faster, and more adaptive service delivery."

The Guide also highlights directional trends shaping the future of managed services:

Digital workers appearing on organizational charts

Agentic AI entering decision-making and workflow orchestration

Expansion into front-office domains like onboarding and customer engagement

Outcome-based pricing and co-investment models replacing traditional rate cards

To unpack these insights, Guidehouse will host a live webinar onNovember 6, 2025, featuring leaders from across the firm discussing how intelligent operations are helping organizations enhance performance, resilience, and scalability.

Developed through in-depth interviews with Guidehouse experts across industries—including healthcare and financial services—The Managed Services Guide offers a grounded, forward-looking view of how modern managed services are built and the value they create. It is the third installment in the firm's 2025 series, following The Trends Guide and The Tech Guide.

Learn more and download the report at guidehouse.com/GMSGuide.

