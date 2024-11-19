Guidehouse Leaders Honored with DoD Patriot Award

Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve office recognition highlights the firm's commitment to military service members in the workforce

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a global consultancy providing advisory, digital, and managed services to the commercial and public sectors, is proud to announce that Wesley Floyd and Ben Donat, both associate directors at the firm, have been honored with the prestigious Patriot Award by the U.S. Department of Defense's Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) office.

The award recognizes employers that show outstanding support and dedication to their employees serving in the National Guard and Reserve.

"Wes and Ben's leadership exemplifies Guidehouse's values and support for our team members in all aspects of their lives," said John Saad, partner and Defense & Security segment leader at Guidehouse. "At Guidehouse, we strive to create a culture where every employee feels valued, especially those who make the additional sacrifice of serving in the National Guard and Reserve. Their dedication to our mission serves as an inspiration to us all, reinforcing our commitment to creating a workplace where the military community can thrive."

The Patriot Award reflects the efforts made to support citizen warriors through a wide range of measures, including flexible schedules, time off prior to and after deployment, caring for families, and granting leaves of absence. Floyd was nominated by Hunter Knight, a technical analyst in Guidehouse's Huntsville office and a U.S. Navy Reservist who is currently serving overseas in Africa for one year. Donat was nominated by Kyu Kim, a senior consultant in Guidehouse's Arlington office and a U.S. Army Reservist.

Guidehouse, a Military Friendly® Employer, is committed to fostering a culture that values diversity, inclusion, and the unique experiences that military service members bring to the workforce. This recognition further highlights the firm's dedication to supporting its employees and their service to the nation.

The Patriot Award was created by ESGR to publicly recognize individuals who provide outstanding patriotic support and cooperation to their employees, who like the citizen warriors before them, have answered their nation's call to serve. Supportive supervisors are critical to maintaining the strength and readiness of the nation's Guard and Reserve units.

