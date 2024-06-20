Guidehouse Named a 2024 Fair360 Noteworthy Company

Firm recognized for commitment to DE&I efforts for fifth consecutive year

WASHINGTON, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting, digital, and managed services to commercial and public sector clients, is proud to announce that it has once again been named a 2024 Fair360 Top Noteworthy Company for Diversity. This is the fifth consecutive year the firm has been named to this prestigious list.

Fair360, formerly DiversityInc, provides companies with data-driven insights to help develop fair and inclusive workplaces. Its Noteworthy Companies list is evaluated using metrics on leadership accountability, human capital diversity, talent programs, workplace practices, supplier diversity, and philanthropy.

"Diversity, equity, and inclusion is a cornerstone of our company's culture," said Scott McIntyre, CEO of Guidehouse. "At Guidehouse, we continually strive for an open, inclusive, people-first environment where every voice is heard, and everyone is empowered to thrive. We are honored to once again be recognized by Fair360 as a Top Noteworthy Company."

Guidehouse's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) program is committed to fostering a progressive work environment that supports an open exchange of ideas and encourages collaboration. The firm's DEI efforts center on creating awareness and providing ongoing learning and engagement opportunities that are rooted in its values and united culture to drive meaningful outcomes. To further elevate its DEI efforts in the past year, Guidehouse:

Established a Culture Council comprised of unique voices, viewpoints, backgrounds, and beliefs to provide globally diverse perspectives and make a positive impact across its global workforce and communities.

Further invested in its seven global employee affinity groups and 21 U.S. and international Neighborhoods – employee communities focused on networking and connectivity, health and wellness, and philanthropic initiatives.

Embedded inclusion and diversity practices throughout the candidate selection framework and partnered with RippleMatch to increase its external diverse talent pipeline.

Guidehouse continues to score a higher year-over-year ranking as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ Company. Regularly recognized by institutions focused on promoting an inclusive and outstanding workplace culture, Guidehouse was named one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes Magazine and is also a Military Friendly® Employer.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has more than 16,000 professionals in over 55 locations globally. Guidehouse is led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit guidehouse.com.

