Guidehouse Named to 2024 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Companies

Disrupting legacy consulting delivery models, Guidehouse sustains upward momentum with five-fold growth in less than six years

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a global consultancy providing advisory, digital, and managed services to the commercial and public sectors, has been named to the Inc. 5000 annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious list provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

Founded in 2018 as a next-generation consulting firm, Guidehouse has achieved five-fold growth to over $3 billion and expansion into additional markets with more than 17,000 employees in over 55 locations around the world. Recognized by Consulting Magazine as one of the fastest-growing consulting firms in 2022, Guidehouse continues to build on its agility, capabilities, and scale, disrupting legacy consulting delivery models with its integrated commercial and public sector business units and technology-enabled solutions.

"We are proud to be named among Inc.'s list of America's fastest-growing private companies," said Scott McIntyre, CEO of Guidehouse. "Guidehouse's rapid growth has been fueled by our ability to redefine the 'sea of sameness' in consulting and embrace the power of collaboration across the firm to design, deliver, and manage bespoke solutions that help clients outmaneuver today's most difficult challenges."

Named to Forbes's World's Best Management Consulting Firms and America's Best Management Consulting Firms 2024 lists for helping its clients navigate today's fast-changing business environment, the firm's growth is based on its success in delivering best-in-class advisory, digital, and managed services. Purpose-built to outwit complexity, Guidehouse is committed to fostering a culture of collaboration and innovation in its pursuit to help clients achieve transformational changes that meaningfully shape the future.

Guidehouse is regularly recognized for its high-quality standards, integrity, innovation, growth, diversity, leadership, and excellence, including as a Military Friendly® Employer, a recipient of the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award, Coalition for Integrity Corporate Leadership Award, and Washington Business Journal LGBTQ+ Award, and for certifications such as ISO 9002 and ISO 20000.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. This year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a global consultancy providing advisory, digital, and managed services to the commercial and public sectors. Guidehouse is purpose-built to serve the national security, financial services, healthcare, energy, and infrastructure industries. Disrupting legacy consulting delivery models with its agility, capabilities, and scale, the firm delivers technology-enabled and focused solutions that position clients for innovation, resilience, and growth. With high-quality standards and a relentless pursuit of client success, Guidehouse's more than 17,000 employees collaborate with leaders to outwit complexity and achieve transformational changes that meaningfully shape the future. guidehouse.com

Media Contact:

Guidehouse

Cecile Fradkin [email protected]

SOURCE Guidehouse