Guidehouse Named Top Client-Rated Firm for Outsourced Coding, Clinical Documentation Improvement, and Computer Assisted Coding Services

WASHINGTON, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting and managed services to public sector and commercial clients, has been named the #1 client-rated vendor by independent research firm Black Book™ in the Outsourced Coding, CAC, and CDI Services - Hospitals & Inpatient Services category of its recent 2021 report. This is the fifth time Guidehouse has been awarded the top spot in this category.

Black Book conducted unbiased polls and surveys with nearly 3,000 healthcare executives and front-line users about their current technology and services partners. The research firm awards top-performing vendors based on 18 qualitative indicators for client experience, loyalty, and customer satisfaction.

Guidehouse experts design, develop, and implement integrated, patient-centered revenue cycle outsourcing solutions for hospitals and health systems, physician groups, and dental organizations. This includes comprehensive revenue cycle management and modular services that can deploy independently.

"We are honored that our agile solutions and end-to-end services continue to earn the top spot based on Black Book's market research," said Bill Jones, Guidehouse partner and Managed Services segment leader. "We employ best in class technologies and process flows tailored to client needs to drive an efficient and effective reimbursement capture and patient/provider experience."

Earlier in the year, Black Book named Guidehouse the top healthcare consulting firm in its 2021 Revenue Cycle Management Consultants & Advisors report, for the second year in a row.

Guidehouse's revenue cycle solution addresses front-end, mid-revenue cycle, and back-end functions to holistically improve program efficiency and effectiveness. Additionally, the company's modular offerings address all phases of the revenue cycle with an emphasis on coding and insurance follow up.

The Guidehouse Health segment offers integrated expertise across the public and commercial health sectors with a team that includes policy and regulatory leaders, provider and payer administrators, clinicians, physicians, scientists, and other experts. The team has deep industry partnerships and decades of strategy, funding, policy, revenue cycle, digital and retail health, managed care, and managed services experience.

Guidehouse has received 11 KLAS #1 rankings, including Best in KLAS for Strategy, Growth, and Consolidation Consulting in 2021. The company also ranked third among 35 firms in Modern Healthcare's 2021 annual survey of the largest healthcare management consulting firms. In addition to serving hospitals, health systems, and other providers, the Health segment works with government agencies, life sciences companies, employers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

Visit the Guidehouse Center for Health Insights for a complete view of payment, operational, and consumer disruption insights and solutions.

Learn more about Black Book's 2021 coding and health information management solutions survey results: https://blackbookmarketresearch.com/coding-health-information-management.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad management, technology, and risk consulting capabilities. We help clients address their toughest challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that prepare our clients for future growth and success. The company has more than 10,000 professionals in over 50 locations globally. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company, led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit www.guidehouse.com.

