Guidehouse Names Amy Howland New Chief Information Security Officer

With 25 years of cybersecurity experience, Howland's leadership reinforces the firm's commitment to preserving and advancing security across its enterprise and services

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a global consultancy providing advisory, digital, and managed services to the commercial and public sectors, has named veteran cybersecurity executive Amy Howland its new Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), overseeing corporate cybersecurity strategy and operations.

Coming to Guidehouse as a partner with over 25 years of experience in cybersecurity and information assurance, Howland has led cyber teams for commercial and public sector organizations and developed successful methodologies and processes to advance security operations, policy, governance, risk, and compliance. As CISO of Guidehouse, she will lead enterprisewide cybersecurity initiatives to ensure the firm designs, builds, and operates secure corporate environments and client solutions.

"A seasoned CISO, Amy's arrival marks a significant addition to our leadership team, and we are very excited to welcome her to Guidehouse," said Chas Shaffer, CIO of Guidehouse. "It is critical that we protect our firm's ability to support client missions around the world. Her extensive leadership in driving security and governance initiatives across the commercial and public sectors reinforces our commitment to preserving top-tier security, both in our operations and for the clients we serve."

Howland will focus on amplifying the firm's cybersecurity strategy in alignment with current and upcoming regulatory requirements as well as working with business leaders to understand client needs and how those can be achieved securely.

"I am thrilled to join Guidehouse and contribute to meaningfully shaping the future by building a more secure digital world," said Howland. "I look forward to working with the talented team here to fortify our security measures and deliver the highest level of protection to our clients."

With a history of leading the strategic creation and implementation of security governance and best practices while managing the operational areas that protect corporate data and systems, Howland has driven a range of corporate cybersecurity initiatives including compliance, cloud, integration, vulnerability management, threat intelligence, and risk management. She began her career as a financial auditor and Certified Public Accountant with a Big Four global accounting firm before moving into its security and technology solutions practice.

