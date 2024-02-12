Guidehouse Names Brian Gagnon Public Sector Financial Services Leader

WASHINGTON, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting, digital, and managed services to commercial and public sector clients, has appointed Brian Gagnon to serve as the firm's Public Sector Financial Services leader.

Gagnon, a partner at the firm, will lead Guidehouse's federal financial services business in supporting agencies with strategic lending and credit programs as well as financial regulators with tailored advisory, technology, and operations offerings.

"Brian's leadership in designing, winning, and implementing innovative solutions consistently brings the full range of Guidehouse capabilities at the largest scale," said Scott McIntyre, Chief Executive Officer of Guidehouse. "We welcome him to this role to which he brings deep expertise and proven collaboration to expand our footprint in the changing financial services space."

With more than 25 years of experience, Gagnon has worked at the intersection of public sector consulting, commercial financial services, and the government. He has led some of the firm's largest work in the areas of technology transformation and business process optimization.

"Brian is an exceptional leader with proven strengths in problem solving and analyzing critical situations," said Jessica Stallmeyer, Financial Services segment leader at Guidehouse. "His significant industry experience and ability to drive strategic initiatives positions him to lead our Public Sector Financial Services business, respond to changes, and find innovative solutions to solving our clients' most pressing challenges."

Gagnon began his professional career as a Presidential Management Fellow, the Executive Branch's Management Training Program, at the U.S. Small Business Administration in Washington. He later served in several senior executive positions, including division president and national sales manager for Newtek Business Services, a distributor of financial services to small businesses.

"It's a very exciting time of digital transformation and innovation in financial services, and I am thrilled to be leading the immensely talented and passionate Public Sector Financial Services team as we work alongside our clients to navigate the road ahead," said Gagnon. "Whether seeking to modernize technology, improve operational efficiency, or deliver better service on behalf of U.S. taxpayers, we are relentlessly focused on the needs of our clients."

Guidehouse works with organizations across regulated commercial and public sectors to catalyze transformation and pioneer new directions for the future. Its Financial Services segment helps leading entities of all sizes address evolving risks and regulations, confront new and non-traditional competitors, and adapt to shifting markets and customer demands, all while driving innovation in response to earnings pressures and scarce resources.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has more than 16,000 professionals in over 55 locations globally. Guidehouse is led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit guidehouse.com.

