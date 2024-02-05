Guidehouse Names Gaurav Menon Leader of Global Sustainability & Resilience Solutions

WASHINGTON, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting, digital, and managed services to commercial and public sector clients, has announced the appointment of Gaurav Menon as Leader of the firm's global Sustainability & Resilience solutions. He succeeds Jan Vrins, who is retiring.

Menon brings more than 20 years of experience to this role, working with clients to navigate transformational resilience and recovery programs. With a long history working with commercial and public sector clients, advising them on a range of topics across the resiliency lifecycle, his passion lies in bringing innovative strategies, strong governance, and regulatory insight to assist in building back stronger and more resilient communities.

"Gaurav is a proven leader who brings strategic vision, innovative thinking, and collaboration to lead our Sustainability initiatives globally," said Scott McIntyre, Chief Executive Officer of Guidehouse. "His passion and vision are paramount in further growing our global Sustainability business, expanding our impact, and supporting our clients striving to make a positive impact in their communities and the world."

Menon now spearheads one of the largest global sustainability consulting teams focused on the development of solutions and capabilities to help global public and commercial sector organizations develop and implement strategic initiatives tailored to their goals, including energy and greenhouse gas management, housing, sustainable transportation, climate risk and resilience, ESG, disaster recovery, capital projects, and more. Guidehouse professionals collaborate with clients looking to understand climate change's impact on their business, new opportunities in the energy market, policy and regulatory changes, evolving customer needs, new technologies, strategic options, and emerging business models.

"I am thrilled to take on this exciting opportunity, partnering with leaders who are creating sustainable, resilient communities and infrastructure in order to drive transformational outcomes," said Menon. "As we work with our clients to address sustainability issues with our unique approach, and implementing new business models and technologies that are leading the way to a more sustainable future."

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has more than 16,000 professionals in over 55 locations globally. Guidehouse is led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit guidehouse.com.

