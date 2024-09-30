Guidehouse Names Timothy Kinney Payer/Provider Leader

Industry veteran to guide strategic direction and growth for firm's practice serving healthcare providers nationwide

WASHINGTON, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a global consultancy providing advisory, digital, and managed services to the commercial and public sectors, has appointed Timothy Kinney as leader of its Health segment Payer/Provider practice.

Kinney previously led Guidehouse's commercial Health Revenue Cycle Advisory and Financial Management services over his close to nine years with the firm. In his new role, Kinney will shape the strategic direction and growth of Guidehouse's Payer/Provider practice, providing guidance to some of Guidehouse's largest clients.

"Tim's proven expertise helping healthcare organizations successfully navigate the ever-changing health landscape makes him the ideal leader to guide the continued strategic growth of our Payer/Provider practice," said Alicia Harkness, partner and Health segment leader. "His wealth of knowledge, passion, and leadership experience will be essential to supporting our clients in creating sustainable margins, generating growth, and achieving better overall health for the communities they serve."

Kinney brings more than two decades of experience leading large-scale net revenue and balance sheet improvement engagements at multi-facility health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and physician groups. His expertise spans revenue cycle management, managed care, clinical integrity, intelligent automation, electronic health record optimization, and merger and acquisition financial and technical optimization. Prior to joining Guidehouse, Kinney co-founded McKinnis Consulting Services, which was acquired by Guidehouse in 2016. He also served as revenue cycle vice president at a multi-hospital health system in Southern California.

With 19 Best in KLAS® awards, Guidehouse's Health segment serves providers, government agencies, life sciences companies, payers, and other healthcare organizations. Backed by proven success in modernizing and innovating healthcare services, finances, and operations, the firm delivers a comprehensive approach to solving interrelated industry challenges.

