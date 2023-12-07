Guidehouse Partners with Arvada, CO to Implement Workday for ERP Modernization

News provided by

Guidehouse

07 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

Guidehouse is your guide for public sector Workday

 WASHINGTON, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting, digital, and managed services to commercial and public sector clients, has announced that it was selected by the City of Arvada, CO to implement Workday solutions to replace and modernize the city's Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system.

The scope of the project includes implementation services for Workday Financial Management, Workday Human Capital Management, and Workday Prism Analytics to achieve Arvada's goals including project management, business process analysis, change management, and interface development.

"We are excited to be a part of this exciting modernization project for Arvada," said Collin Lopes, partner at Guidehouse. "Guidehouse offers a distinctive blend of experience deploying Workday with our local and institutional knowledge, providing trusted management and technology consulting services to public sector entities."

This project is one of several recent partnerships Guidehouse has announced that help public agencies implement Workday. Other recent projects include Workday implementations for Oakland Co., MI and Spokane, WA.

"The Guidehouse team provides the extensive expertise needed to help us exceed our objectives for this significant project, and Workday provides simplicity, unification, and flexibility," said Craig Poley of Arvada. "This powerful combination of talent is best suited to optimize Workday for the City of Arvada and enable our internal teams to focus on the mission of delivering superior services to enhance the lives of everyone in the community."

A leading Workday implementation partner for the public sector, Guidehouse experts empower organizations to efficiently manage finances, attract, and retain top talent, and create the workforce of the future. With a deep understanding of the unique challenges faced by public sector clients, Guidehouse combines management consulting techniques and Workday's deployment methodology to ensure a seamless system transformation.

A top 10 consulting firm in the U.S., Guidehouse is the largest consulting firm equally focused on serving the commercial clients operating in highly regulated industries and the public sector clients that regulate those industries. For more than two decades, clients have relied on Guidehouse for pragmatic and right-sized solutions tailored to their needs — whether embarking on a multifaceted transformation, unleashing innovation, remediating deficiencies, or enhancing operations.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has more than 17,000 professionals in over 55 locations globally. Guidehouse is led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit guidehouse.com.

Media Contact:

Guidehouse
Cecile Fradkin [email protected]  

SOURCE Guidehouse

Also from this source

Air Force Comptroller Selects Guidehouse to Support Workforce Transformation

Air Force Comptroller Selects Guidehouse to Support Workforce Transformation

Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting, digital, and managed services to commercial and public sector clients, has announced that it was ...
Groundbreaking Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Courses Launched by Supplier Leadership on Climate Transition

Groundbreaking Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Courses Launched by Supplier Leadership on Climate Transition

Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting and managed services to commercial and public sector clients, today announced the addition of a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Data Analytics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.