Guidehouse Partners with Hexagon to Advance Innovation in the Public Sector

Strategic collaboration to drive transformation and deliver exceptional value to government clients throughout the lifecycle of their assets

WASHINGTON, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a global consultancy providing advisory, digital, and managed services to the commercial and public sectors, has partnered with Hexagon, a global leader in digital reality solutions, to transform and advance innovation across public sector markets.

"This new partnership with Hexagon represents a significant step forward in our commitment to delivering innovative solutions to the public sector," said Chris O'Brien, partner and leader of Guidehouse's Energy, Sustainability, and Infrastructure segment. "Combining Hexagon's cutting-edge technology with Guidehouse's expertise in public-sector consulting, we aim to deliver comprehensive solutions that solve complex challenges for government agencies to support the entire lifecycle of their assets."

The collaboration is designed to enhance the operational efficiency, transparency, and performance of government agencies. From initial acquisition and deployment to ongoing maintenance and eventual decommissioning, the collaboration aims to provide a holistic approach to asset management to support optimal performance and value at every stage.

Key benefits of the Hexagon and Guidehouse partnership include:

Enhanced operational efficiency and data-driven decision-making: Implementing advisory and digital solutions to help optimize workflows and reduce redundancies within government operations, particularly in asset management.

Implementing advisory and digital solutions to help optimize workflows and reduce redundancies within government operations, particularly in asset management. Improved transparency and accountability: Delivering enterprise asset management solutions to promote the effective management and maintenance of government assets from acquisition to decommissioning.

Delivering enterprise asset management solutions to promote the effective management and maintenance of government assets from acquisition to decommissioning. Modernized solutions for mission-critical needs and lifecycle cost management: Using AI-driven analytics to help predict potential asset failures and proactively schedule maintenance, minimizing downtime and operational disruptions throughout their lifecycle.

Using AI-driven analytics to help predict potential asset failures and proactively schedule maintenance, minimizing downtime and operational disruptions throughout their lifecycle. Optimized lifecycle asset performance: Promoting efficient deployment and integration of new assets into existing systems and workflows and implementing sustainable practices and technologies to enhance the efficiency and environmental performance of assets.

"We are thrilled to partner with Guidehouse to bring our advanced digital solutions to the public sector," said Robert Sellers, vice president of public sector alliances at Hexagon. "This collaboration will enable government agencies to harness the power of technology to improve operational efficiency, enhance transparency, and achieve their mission-critical objectives. By focusing on the entire lifecycle of assets, we can ensure that agencies get maximum value and performance from their investments."

About Hexagon

Hexagon is the global leader in digital reality solutions, combining sensor, software and autonomous technologies. We are putting data to work to boost efficiency, productivity, quality and safety across industrial, manufacturing, infrastructure, public sector, and mobility applications.

Our technologies are shaping production and people related ecosystems to become increasingly connected and autonomous – ensuring a scalable, sustainable future.

Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) has approximately 24,500 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately 5.4bn EUR. Learn more at hexagon.com and follow us @HexagonAB.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a global consultancy providing advisory, digital, and managed services to the commercial and public sectors. Guidehouse is purpose-built to serve the national security, financial services, healthcare, energy, and infrastructure industries. Disrupting legacy consulting delivery models with its agility, capabilities, and scale, the firm delivers technology-enabled and focused solutions that position clients for innovation, resilience, and growth. With high-quality standards and a relentless pursuit of client success, Guidehouse's more than 17,000 employees collaborate with leaders to outwit complexity and achieve transformational changes that meaningfully shape the future. guidehouse.com

