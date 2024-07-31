Guidehouse Receives Washington Business Journal LGBTQ+ Business Award

Recognized for exceptional leadership in promotion of LGBTQ+ equality and inclusion

WASHINGTON, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting, digital, and managed services to commercial and public sector clients, has received the Washington Business Journal LGBTQ+ Business Award for its exceptional leadership in promoting LGBTQ+ equality and inclusion.

The Washington Business Journal recognized Guidehouse's Out Professional Employee Network (OPEN), one of the firm's largest employee resource groups, at an awards program on July 24 at Convene in Arlington, Virginia. The firm's comprehensive inclusion initiatives include support networks, educational programs, and policies that ensure a safe, nurturing, and inclusive workplace.

"Guidehouse strives to be a welcoming place for all because true innovation and excellence arise from inclusive environments," said Scott McIntyre, CEO of Guidehouse. "We are honored to receive this award, which is a testament to the dedication of our entire team in creating a workplace where diversity is celebrated as being fundamental to success."

Within the Greater Washington area, the firm's OPEN community partners with organizations that support high-performing LGBTQ+ students, volunteers for LGBTQ+ mentoring organizations, and supports organizations focused on health and wellness. Within Guidehouse, the network has advocated for allyship, inclusive conversations, and educational opportunities for over 1,300 participants to further advance LGBTQ+ efforts.

"This recognition from the Washington Business Journal motivates us to continue our efforts in fostering a workplace where every voice is heard and all employees are empowered to be their authentic selves," added Jeremias Alvarez, partner and OPEN Network leader. "We are committed to continuing our journey toward equality, ensuring that every individual feels seen, heard, and respected."

A Great Place to Work-Certified™ Company, Guidehouse is regularly recognized by institutions focused on promoting an inclusive and outstanding workplace culture. Guidehouse was named one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes Magazine and is also a Military Friendly® Employer.

