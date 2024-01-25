Guidehouse Recognized for Excellence in Early Career Hiring

Firm named 2024 Campus Forward Award winner by RippleMatch for second consecutive year

WASHINGTON, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting, digital, and managed services to commercial and public sector clients, was named a 2024 Campus Forward Award winner by RippleMatch, marking the second consecutive year the firm has been recognized for excellence in early career hiring in the Enterprise Early Career Programs category.

Campus Forward Award winners were selected for their commitment to seeking out and hiring early career talent, their emphasis on diversity and inclusion, and investments in technology and nurturing and retaining the next generation of talent.

RippleMatch determines its winners through a deep dive into each company's commitment to early career talent through their internship and early career programs, their approach to campus recruitment, learning and development opportunities, candidate experience, and their investments related to diversity & inclusion.

"Guidehouse was created to be a different kind of consultancy. One fueled by a workforce with a passion for making a difference," said Scott McIntyre, Chief Executive Officer of Guidehouse. "We are honored to once again be recognized by RippleMatch for our innovative approach to recruiting and early career hiring and will continue to validate our commitment to the next generation of talent."

Highlights of Guidehouse's talent commitments include:

To kick off the recruiting season, the Campus Recruiting team leveraged the RippleMatch Events platform and created a series of virtual events open to students at any university. Prospective candidates were encouraged to "Find Your Purpose in Consulting" and interact with a panel of Guidehouse team members before diving into subsequent virtual Spotlight Sessions highlighting career opportunities and the day-in-the-life experiences in Guidehouse industry and business segments. Overarching Commitment to Diversity & Inclusion: At Guidehouse, inclusion, diversity, and equality are at the core of the organization. Motivated by these values, the Campus Recruiting team is intentional in cultivating meaningful relationships across a broad network of universities and organizations committed to serving diverse and underrepresented student populations. The Campus Recruiting team is a proud partner-sponsor of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, in addition to supporting a corporate sponsorship with NABA and other diverse student organizations at various partner universities and national networks. Interns and new hires are highly encouraged to join Guidehouse's Inclusion & Diversity Program which is comprised of seven inclusion networks: Black, Latinx, OPEN (LGBTQ), PanAsian, Veterans, Women, and Young Professionals.

A Great Place to Work® certified company globally, Guidehouse is the largest consulting firm equally focused on serving commercial clients operating in highly regulated industries and the public sector clients that regulate those industries. The firm is widely recognized for its people, culture, support, flexibility, and leadership. For more information about careers at Guidehouse, please visit our careers page.

About Guidehouse

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has more than 17,000 professionals in over 55 locations globally. Guidehouse is led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit guidehouse.com.

