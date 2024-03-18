Guidehouse Selected by International Climate Initiative to Support Future Energy Systems in MENA Region

Renewables Integration and Smart Grids Focus of 29 Mio. Euros MENALINKS program

WASHINGTON, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting, digital, and managed services to commercial and public sector clients, has announced that it was selected by the German Federal Government's International Climate Initiative to implement its largescale MENALINKS program on smart grids and renewables integration in the MENA region.

Germany's International Climate Initiative (IKI) selected a consortium led by Guidehouse to support program partner countries Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, Tunisia, and Türkiye in facilitating the integration of renewables such as solar and wind through a range of smart grid and sector coupling solutions in the MENALINKS program.

"MENALINKS marks a new scale, and frankly, a new era of our engagement as Guidehouse with the International Climate Initiative," said Daniel Becker, partner at Guidehouse. "Our innovative three pillar program approach, linking technical, policy, and financial mechanism solutions with longstanding regional expertise and our ability to leverage our strong network to form an effective consortium set us apart."

In the six-year MENALINKS program, Guidehouse will lead a consortium with international and regional partners Fraunhofer, Elia Grid International, RENAC, the Islamic Development Bank, RCREEE, and local partners in each country. A large team of experts will support policy makers, grid operators, and regulators in the MENALINKS countries to leverage the potential of linking increasing renewable energy shares with end-use sectors, such as buildings, industry, and transport and to support access to funding. A particular emphasis will be put on cross-cutting knowledge transfer and dissemination, using the consortium's strong regional network and extensive experience in the region.

Guidehouse builds upon more than 20 years of experience in the implementation of large-scale international programs on sustainable energy systems in the MENA region and pairs deep inhouse technical expertise with excellence and staff power for the management of complex large-scale programs.

In MENALINKS, deep expertise on power systems, demand-response in various end-use sectors, and industrial decarbonization will be matched with Guidehouse's ability to orchestrate and lead large-scale consortia and ensure cross-cutting knowledge transfer to maximize the benefits of program implementation for partner countries.

For more information, please visit international-climate-initiative.com/PROJECT2085-1.

