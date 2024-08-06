Guidehouse Selected by Kern County, CA to Support Workday Implementation

County aims to modernize their enterprise resource planning systems to deliver improved services and operational value with Guidehouse.

WASHINGTON, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting, digital, and managed services to commercial and public sector clients, has announced that it was selected by Kern County, CA to implement Workday to replace and modernize the county's enterprise resource planning system and revolutionize its workforce management.

The scope of the project includes implementation services for Workday Financial Management, Workday Human Capital Management, Workday Prism Analytics, and Workday Help to assist Kern County in achieving its business operation needs while reducing manual processes and following Workday leading practices to meet organizational goals.

"We are excited to be working with Kern County to support its innovative transformation effort with the Workday platform," said Collin Lopes, partner at Guidehouse. "The combination of the Workday platform and Guidehouse's global talent and technical expertise will help Kern County unlock the potential of its talent, harness the power of cutting-edge technology, and enable the county to thrive."

This project is one of several recent collaborations Guidehouse has announced that help public agencies implement Workday. Other recent projects include implementations of Workday for Oakland County, MI; Spokane, WA; and Arvada, CO.

"Our current legacy systems are disparate, aging, and have departments trapped in operational silos," said Katelyn Zenger, fiscal and policy analyst at Kern County. "With Guidehouse's support, our implementation of Workday will allow our departments to perform as one county team."

As a Workday implementation partner with experience working with public sector customers, Guidehouse experts empower organizations to efficiently manage finances, attract and retain top talent, and create the workforce of the future. With a deep understanding of the unique challenges faced by public sector clients, Guidehouse combines management consulting techniques and the Workday deployment methodology to help facilitate a seamless system transformation.

