Guidehouse Selected by U.S. General Services Administration to Provide Carbon Pollution-Free Electricity Advisory and Strategy Support Services

News provided by

Guidehouse

24 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

Guidehouse's work will advance the U.S. government's efforts to promote resilience and
reliability while mitigating the effects of climate change

 WASHINGTON , Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting, digital, and managed services to commercial and public sector clients, has been awarded a contract by the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) to advise on the federal government's strategy to acquire carbon pollution-free electricity (CFE) in alignment with Executive Order 14057.

Since 1949, GSA has been a customer-oriented agency, striving to streamline administrative work and procurement for the federal government. GSA's strong track record includes procuring utility services for federal agencies. GSA is now enhancing its commitment to renewable energy by pursuing alternatives that will enable agencies to achieve 100% carbon pollution-free electricity by 2030.

In its new role, Guidehouse will bring federal expertise from across the energy market landscape. Guidehouse's experience stems from its long history of solving technically complex energy and sustainability challenges for the U.S. government, European governments, multilaterals, and numerous Fortune 500 corporations.

"Carbon-free electricity is central to a climate-smart future," said Britt Harter, Guidehouse's Partner for North American Sustainability. "We applaud GSA's boldness in taking on the challenge of 24/7 CFE and look forward to helping GSA make a real, tangible impact on the climate and the world."

Under this groundbreaking engagement, Guidehouse will support GSA via the delivery of a host of technical, economic, and strategy services that include retail and wholesale electricity market price analysis; the assessment of retail electricity procurement strategies, with an emphasis on programs designed to achieve the requirements of Executive Order 14057; the execution of feasibility analysis for clean infrastructure and sustainability projects; the evaluation of green tariff opportunities; modeling of 24/7 CFE project alternatives; and energy price forecasting, with an emphasis on Independent System Operator/Regional Transmission Organization generation costs and retail supply agreement pricing.

The work to support GSA's 24/7 CFE programs expands Guidehouse's long-standing relationship with the U.S. government. Guidehouse has supported mission-critical projects for U.S. diplomatic, intelligence, law enforcement, and defense agencies and has successfully executed work for numerous U.S. federal government agencies and all Department of Defense military branches. 

A top 10 consulting firm in the U.S., Guidehouse is the largest consulting firm equally focused on serving commercial clients operating in highly regulated industries and the public sector clients that regulate those industries. For more than two decades, clients have relied on Guidehouse for pragmatic and right-sized solutions tailored to their needs — whether embarking on a multifaceted transformation, unleashing innovation, remediating deficiencies, or enhancing operations.

About Guidehouse
Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with broad capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has more than 17,000 professionals in over 55 locations globally. Guidehouse is led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit guidehouse.com.

Media Contact:

Guidehouse
Cecile Fradkin [email protected]  

SOURCE Guidehouse

Also from this source

Guidehouse Wins Prime Role on USAID's NextGen Global Health Supply Chain and Pharmacy Management Contract

Guidehouse Wins Prime Role on USAID's NextGen Global Health Supply Chain and Pharmacy Management Contract

Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting services to public sector and commercial clients, has been awarded a prime role on the Global...
Guidehouse Announces New Partner Class of 2024

Guidehouse Announces New Partner Class of 2024

Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting, digital, and managed services to commercial and public sector clients, today announced 17 senior ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Environmental Products & Services

Image1

Utilities

Image1

U.S. State Policy

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.