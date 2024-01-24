Guidehouse Selected by U.S. General Services Administration to Provide Carbon Pollution-Free Electricity Advisory and Strategy Support Services

Guidehouse's work will advance the U.S. government's efforts to promote resilience and

reliability while mitigating the effects of climate change

WASHINGTON , Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse , a leading global provider of consulting, digital, and managed services to commercial and public sector clients, has been awarded a contract by the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) to advise on the federal government's strategy to acquire carbon pollution-free electricity (CFE) in alignment with Executive Order 14057 .

Since 1949, GSA has been a customer-oriented agency, striving to streamline administrative work and procurement for the federal government. GSA's strong track record includes procuring utility services for federal agencies. GSA is now enhancing its commitment to renewable energy by pursuing alternatives that will enable agencies to achieve 100% carbon pollution-free electricity by 2030.

In its new role, Guidehouse will bring federal expertise from across the energy market landscape. Guidehouse's experience stems from its long history of solving technically complex energy and sustainability challenges for the U.S. government, European governments, multilaterals, and numerous Fortune 500 corporations.

"Carbon-free electricity is central to a climate-smart future," said Britt Harter, Guidehouse's Partner for North American Sustainability. "We applaud GSA's boldness in taking on the challenge of 24/7 CFE and look forward to helping GSA make a real, tangible impact on the climate and the world."

Under this groundbreaking engagement, Guidehouse will support GSA via the delivery of a host of technical, economic, and strategy services that include retail and wholesale electricity market price analysis; the assessment of retail electricity procurement strategies, with an emphasis on programs designed to achieve the requirements of Executive Order 14057; the execution of feasibility analysis for clean infrastructure and sustainability projects; the evaluation of green tariff opportunities; modeling of 24/7 CFE project alternatives; and energy price forecasting, with an emphasis on Independent System Operator/Regional Transmission Organization generation costs and retail supply agreement pricing.

The work to support GSA's 24/7 CFE programs expands Guidehouse's long-standing relationship with the U.S. government. Guidehouse has supported mission-critical projects for U.S. diplomatic, intelligence, law enforcement, and defense agencies and has successfully executed work for numerous U.S. federal government agencies and all Department of Defense military branches.

A top 10 consulting firm in the U.S., Guidehouse is the largest consulting firm equally focused on serving commercial clients operating in highly regulated industries and the public sector clients that regulate those industries. For more than two decades, clients have relied on Guidehouse for pragmatic and right-sized solutions tailored to their needs — whether embarking on a multifaceted transformation, unleashing innovation, remediating deficiencies, or enhancing operations.

