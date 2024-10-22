Health IT Consulting Executive Vasant Eswarachari Joins Guidehouse

New partner to lead firm's commercial digital health services

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a global consultancy providing advisory, digital, and managed services to the commercial and public sectors, has hired IT veteran Vasant Eswarachari as a partner to lead its commercial and managed services digital health business.

With more than 25 years of experience and an extensive background in business, IT, and digital transformation, Eswarachari will drive the expansion of Guidehouse's commercial digital health solutions, helping healthcare providers, payers, and life sciences companies navigate the evolving landscape with cutting-edge technologies and strategic insights.

"We are thrilled to welcome Vasant to our team," said Paul Phaneuf, partner and Digital Services leader at Guidehouse. "With a history of charting strategic direction and actualizing ambitious goals for healthcare and financial services companies, his leadership will propel the delivery of meaningful solutions that drive lasting value for our clients."

Eswarachari is focused on guiding healthcare leaders to define their digital strategy and portfolio roadmap, to include achieving modernization and growth goals while accelerating AI strategies that improve clinical outcomes and organizational efficiencies. He also brings proven expertise in helping organizations strengthen their competitive position, seize market expansion opportunities, and break into new verticals.

"I am excited to join Guidehouse at such a pivotal moment for healthcare," said Eswarachari. "Amid rapid industry transformation, now is a critical moment to harness the power of technology, especially generative AI, to mitigate risks and seize opportunities to evolve legacy systems and create operational and cost synergies."

Eswarachari previously led the global healthcare business unit for the West and Midwest regions at a Fortune 500 IT services and consulting company. He has a history of pioneering game-changing offerings, delivering organizational turnarounds, and integrating large acquisitions while mobilizing talent.

