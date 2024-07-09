Guidehouse Successfully Recertifies Prestigious ISO 20000 Certification

Accomplishment exemplifies Guidehouse's commitment to exceptional quality

WASHINGTON, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting, digital, and managed services to commercial and public sector clients, is proud to announce that it has successfully recertified its ISO 20000 certification, the international standard for IT service management (ITSM).

"We are pleased to have recertified our global IT Service Management practices to the ISO 20000 standard," said Scott McIntyre, Chief Executive Officer of Guidehouse. "As part of our broader ISO-9000 quality management system and enterprise service management catalog, the digital services are a vital component of the value we deliver to our employees and clients every minute of the day. This significant milestone underscores Guidehouse's commitment to maintaining the highest standards of quality and IT service management, and continuously improving our processes to better serve our clients."

ISO 20000 certification sets out the requirements for an organization to establish, implement, maintain, and continually improve an ITSM. The certification process involves rigorous assessment by an accredited certification body, ensuring compliance with best practices and a commitment to continual improvement.

"As a technology enabled business, the IT organization at Guidehouse serves as strategic and vital component of the overall business vision," said Chas Shaffer, Chief Information Officer of Guidehouse. "This achievement is a testament to our entire team – their hard work and dedication adhering to the highest standards of quality and excellence."

By obtaining ISO 20000 recertification, Guidehouse effectively demonstrated it has implemented a robust IT service management system that includes comprehensive policies and procedures for key processes such as problem management, change management, service level management, and service continuity management. The recertification process involved a thorough audit of these processes, verifying their effectiveness and compliance with the ISO 20000 standard.

